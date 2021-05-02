Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday May 02 2021
Pakistan-born professor appointed pro-vice-chancellor of Cambridge University

  • A professor of Pakistani origin has been appointed as the pro-vice-chancellor at the University of Cambridge. 
  • The appointment has been made for the next three years, while Dr Kamal Munir will begin his tenure on Oct 1, 2021. 
  • Dr Munir has been associated with the varsity's Judge Business School for the last 20 years.

A Pakistan-born professor, Dr Kamal Munir, has been appointed as the  Pro-Vice-Chancellor at the University of Cambridge, United Kingdom. 

According to Geo News, the length of the appointment is three years, while his tenure will start from October 1, 2021.

Dr Munir has been associated with the varsity's Judge Business School for the last 20 years.

According to Dr Munir's LinkedIn bio, he is also a visiting professor in economic sociology at the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), Pakistan. 

From 2015 to 2016, he served as the dean of humanities and social sciences at LUMS.

