After Taimur Jhagra, KP lawmakers violate coronavirus SOPs

The attendees of the iftar party were seen violating the coronavirus safety measures. Photo Courtesy: Jang

KP Assembly members violate coronavirus protocols at an iftar party.



BPA's Bilawal Afridi and Shafiq Sher attend iftar party despite ban on outdoor and indoor gatherings.

Afridi says he had attended iftar gathering under strict compliance with coronavirus protocols.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly members have come under fire after they were found violating coronavirus protocols at an iftar party, Geo News reported on Monday.

Balochistan Awami Party's (BAP) Bilawal Afridi and Shafiq Sher attended an iftar party despite a ban on outdoor and indoor gatherings.

The attendees were seen violating coronavirus safety measures.



Afridi told Geo News he had attended the iftar party under strict compliance of coronavirus protocols.

"We have to go to the people in sorrow and joy. Under SOPs, elected representatives should go to public places," the lawmaker said.

Last week, KP Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra was booked for violating COVID-19 protocols after he attended an iftar-dinner in his constituency at a restaurant.

Jhagra attended an iftar dinner at a restaurant in his constituency despite government restrictions to control the virus spread in the province.

The province is currently facing the worst conditions under the third wave of coronavirus.