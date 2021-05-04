Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday May 04 2021
Princess Charlotte is her father Prince William's lookalike in new birthday photo

Tuesday May 04, 2021

Prince William's daughter Princess Charlotte's 6th birthday portrait is winning the internet, attracting massive applause from royal fans. 

The royal family has shared a new portrait of Princess Charlotte to pay special tribute to the birthday girl who turned six on Sunday (May 2, 2021).

The little princess, in the candid portrait, taken by her mom Kate Middleton, is her dad Prince William's lookalike. The new photo garnered massive likes from royal fans as some f them praised the little princess as the doppelganger of her father.

Kate's sweetheart, in the sweet photo,  is seen flashing a smile while her hair flows freely.

Photographs of the Duke of Cambridge around the same age show off their similarities, from that gleam in their eyes to their cheeky grins.

William and Kate on Saturday released a new photograph of their daughter, Princess Charlotte, to mark her sixth birthday. The portrait shows Charlotte in a blue floral collared dress, buttoned down the front.

Princess Charlotte's photo was taken this weekend in Norfolk, England, ahead of Charlotte's birthday on May 2, according to Kensington Palace.

