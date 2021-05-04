Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday May 04 2021
Web Desk

In a first, female workers appointed at Holy Ka’aba

RIYADH: In a major shift, the Saudi Arabian authorities have appointed female workers to perform duties at the Holy Ka’aba.

According to details, the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques has appointed an estimated 1,500 females in its different departments.

Their duties are to serve the female worshippers who come to visit and pray at the Holy Ka'aba.

A total of 600 women have been recruited in the Technical and Service Affairs Agency.

The rest of the female staff has been deployed in other departments of the presidency such as electric vehicles, Zamzam watering unit, guidance and intellectual affairs, administrative affairs, public relations, media and communication and the General Department of Internal Auditing.

