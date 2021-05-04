Coronavirus: In a first, Pakistan vaccinates over 150,000 people in a day

A woman receives the first dose of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine. Photo: Reuters/File

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Tuesday said that over 150,000 people were vaccinated in a day for the first time in Pakistan a day earlier.



Sharing the update on Twitter, the federal minister said that more than 164,000 people were vaccinated against coronavirus on Monday.

"Yesterday, for the first time, the number of single-day vaccinations exceeded one and a half million. A total of more than 164,000 people were vaccinated," Umar said in a tweet.

The minister also said that Monday was the first day vaccination started for people who are 40 or more across Pakistan.

Pakistan is currently vaccinating people who are 40 plus and healthcare workers with Chinese vaccines.

A digital portal has been launched by the federal government for the registration through which a code is assigned to the person and then they can go to a designated vaccination centre and get a jab.

The minister had previously announced that over 100,000 people had been vaccinated across Pakistan on April 29, for the second consecutive day.