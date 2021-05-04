Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday May 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Coronavirus: In a first, Pakistan vaccinates over 150,000 people in a day

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 04, 2021

A woman receives the first dose of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine. Photo: Reuters/File
  • Federal minister Asad Umar says over 150,000 people were vaccinated in a day for the first time in Pakistan a day earlier.
  • Pakistan is currently vaccinating people who are 40 plus and healthcare workers with Chinese vaccines.
  • The minister also said that Monday was the first day when vaccination started for people who are 40 or more across Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Tuesday said that over 150,000 people were vaccinated in a day for the first time in Pakistan a day earlier.

Sharing the update on Twitter, the federal minister said that more than 164,000 people were vaccinated against coronavirus on Monday.

"Yesterday, for the first time, the number of single-day vaccinations exceeded one and a half million. A total of more than 164,000 people were vaccinated," Umar said in a tweet.

Read more: Govt extends coronavirus vaccination for health workers till May 31

The minister also said that Monday was the first day vaccination started for people who are 40 or more across Pakistan.

Pakistan is currently vaccinating people who are 40 plus and healthcare workers with Chinese vaccines.

Read more: Coronavirus in Pakistan: Vaccination for 40-49 age group begins on May 3

A digital portal has been launched by the federal government for the registration through which a code is assigned to the person and then they can go to a designated vaccination centre and get a jab.

The minister had previously announced that over 100,000 people had been vaccinated across Pakistan on April 29, for the second consecutive day.

More From Pakistan:

NA-249 Karachi by-poll: Election Commission to announce verdict on vote recount today

NA-249 Karachi by-poll: Election Commission to announce verdict on vote recount today
CCPO Lahore says 95% of citizens in city have started wearing masks

CCPO Lahore says 95% of citizens in city have started wearing masks
Pakistan to import more wheat to ensure steady supply, stable prices throughout the year

Pakistan to import more wheat to ensure steady supply, stable prices throughout the year
Tirade against AC Sialkot: Usman Buzdar summons Firdous Ashiq Awan, Punjab chief secretary

Tirade against AC Sialkot: Usman Buzdar summons Firdous Ashiq Awan, Punjab chief secretary
No water supply to Karachi's DHA residents in Ramadan since two days

No water supply to Karachi's DHA residents in Ramadan since two days
PM Imran Khan to discuss release of Pakistani prisoners during Saudi Arabia visit

PM Imran Khan to discuss release of Pakistani prisoners during Saudi Arabia visit
On NAB request, Lahore court orders closure of 20-year-old inquiries against Chaudhrys

On NAB request, Lahore court orders closure of 20-year-old inquiries against Chaudhrys
Pakistan reports less than 4,000 coronavirus daily-infections after almost a month

Pakistan reports less than 4,000 coronavirus daily-infections after almost a month
PM Imran Khan meets OIC countries' ambassadors to discuss Islamophobia

PM Imran Khan meets OIC countries' ambassadors to discuss Islamophobia
COAS Gen Bajwa thanks China for its 'contribution' to Pakistan's fight against COVID-19

COAS Gen Bajwa thanks China for its 'contribution' to Pakistan's fight against COVID-19

Peshawar's PIC now capable of carrying out open-heart surgery on children

Peshawar's PIC now capable of carrying out open-heart surgery on children
Pakistan to receive vaccine doses via COVAX programme this week: sources

Pakistan to receive vaccine doses via COVAX programme this week: sources

Latest

view all