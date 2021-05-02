Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday May 02 2021
Govt extends coronavirus vaccination for health workers till May 31

Sunday May 02, 2021

  • Registration of health care workers for the coronavirus vaccination has been extended by one month.
  • The registration of healthcare workers for the coronavirus vaccine will continue till May 31.
  • NCOC asks healthcare workers who have not yet registered for the vaccine to get themselves registered as soon as possible.

Registration of healthcare workers for the coronavirus vaccine has been extended by one month, Geo News reported on Sunday.

According to the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), the registration will continue until May 31.

Read more: No side effects of COVID-19 vaccine, Pakistani frontline health workers say

The NCOC said healthcare workers who have not yet registered for the vaccine should do so as soon as possible.

The registration for healthcare workers was opened last month, after which the government had announced the re-registration of health workers, again, for coronavirus vaccination.

PM Imran Khan's aide on health Dr Faisal Sultan had said four weeks had been given earlier for health worker's registration for the coronavirus vaccine. However, he said health workers did not take interest and most of them did not show up for the registration.

Read more: How to register for COVID vaccine in Pakistan

He had maintained that the government cannot ignore the safety of the frontline workers, therefore, re-registration for the vaccination would begin soon.

On March 17, the government abruptly stopped the registration of health workers across the country.

On the other hand, a government official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Geo News that health workers had shown no interest in registering for the vaccine despite earlier appeals, threats, and even announcements of benefits.

