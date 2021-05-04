Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday May 04 2021
'Dirilis:Ertugrul': Goncagül actress looks completely unrecognizable in latest pictures

Tuesday May 04, 2021

Turkish actress Zeynep Kızıltan on Tuesday treated her fans with a brand new picture which she posted as part of a challenge on Instagram. 

Zenep is best known for her role as Goncagül in historical TV series "Dirilis:Ertugrul".

The Ankara-based actress played the daughter of Gumestekin in the season two of the TV series which tells the story of the father of Osman, the founder of Ottoman Empire.

In her latest pictures on social media she looks completely unrecognizable to her fans who know her from "Dirilis:Ertugrul" 



