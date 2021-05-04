Can't connect right now! retry
world
Tuesday May 04 2021
By
Reuters

Iraq health minister al-Tamimi steps down over hospital fire

By
Reuters

Tuesday May 04, 2021

A member of Iraqi security forces walks at Ibn Khatib hospital after a fire caused by an oxygen tank explosion in Baghdad, Iraq, April 25, 2021. — Reuters/File

  • A fire from an exploding oxygen tank at a Baghdad COVID-19 hospital last month killed more than 80 people.
  • Iraq's cabinet orders dismissal of director of the Ibn Khatib hospital and other senior hospital official.
  • The April 24 blaze highlighted the neglect of a healthcare system that was once one of the best in the Middle East.

BAGHDAD: Iraq's Health Minister Hassan al-Tamimi stepped down on Tuesday after a fire from an exploding oxygen tank at a Baghdad COVID-19 hospital last month killed more than 80 people, the government said in a statement.

Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi's cabinet also ordered the dismissal of the director of the Ibn Khatib hospital and other senior hospital officials. The entire hospital had been converted to treat COVID-19 patients.

Related items

The April 24 blaze highlighted the neglect of a healthcare system that was once one of the best in the Middle East, but has been wrecked by conflict, international sanctions, the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003 and rampant state-wide corruption since then.

Tamimi had been suspended immediately after the fire. The government lifted his suspension on Tuesday but he immediately resigned.

The government has ordered hospitals across the country to review and implement better health and safety procedures.

The incident further eroded Iraqis' trust in their healthcare system. During the coronavirus pandemic, that lack of trust has meant many do not seek medical help when infected with COVID-19, and have decided not to be vaccinated at state-run medical centres. 

More From World:

European watchdog starts review of China's Sinovac coronavirus jab

European watchdog starts review of China's Sinovac coronavirus jab
London mayor Sadiq Khan running for re-election

London mayor Sadiq Khan running for re-election

G7 foreign ministers meet in London to discuss ways to counter China, Russia

G7 foreign ministers meet in London to discuss ways to counter China, Russia
Mexico City rail overpass collapses onto road, killing at least 23

Mexico City rail overpass collapses onto road, killing at least 23
Australian PM backtracks from 'racist' India ban after backlash

Australian PM backtracks from 'racist' India ban after backlash
Trainee Indian doctors pulled from exams to fight world’s biggest coronavirus surge

Trainee Indian doctors pulled from exams to fight world’s biggest coronavirus surge
In a first, female workers appointed at Holy Ka’aba

In a first, female workers appointed at Holy Ka’aba
Bill and Melinda Gates: a duo undone

Bill and Melinda Gates: a duo undone
Close up: Saudi govt releases new, detailed pictures of Hajr-e-Aswad

Close up: Saudi govt releases new, detailed pictures of Hajr-e-Aswad
Bill and Melinda Gates confirm divorce, say they will 'end their marriage'

Bill and Melinda Gates confirm divorce, say they will 'end their marriage'
In a year, 49 journalists lost their lives in the line of duty worldwide

In a year, 49 journalists lost their lives in the line of duty worldwide
World Press Freedom Day being observed today

World Press Freedom Day being observed today

Latest

view all