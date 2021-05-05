Can't connect right now! retry
world
Wednesday May 05 2021
By
AFP

Australia's Stuart MacGill 'abducted', four arrested

By
AFP

Wednesday May 05, 2021

Former Test bowler Stuart MacGill's AFP photo.
  • Australian police book four men in the case pertaining to the armed kidnapping of former Test bowler Stuart MacGill.
  • On April 14, the 50-year-old MacGill was confronted by three men at an intersection and bundled into a vehicle, according to police.
  • MacGill is lauded as a talented bowler and played 44 Tests for Australia.

Australian police on Wednesday booked four men in the case pertaining to the armed kidnapping of former Test bowler Stuart MacGill.

The men were detained in a pre-dawn raid in Sydney, following the kidnapping of the cricketer in the city´s affluent Lower North Shore last month.

MacGill was lauded as a talented bowler and played 44 Tests for Australia, but was unlucky that his career coincided with that of Shane Warne, ranked by many as the best spin bowler of all time.

Read more: PSL 2021: Australia's Usman Khawaja excited about playing cricket in Pakistan

Police said that on April 14 the 50-year-old MacGill was confronted by three men at an intersection and bundled into a vehicle.

He was driven to a property an hour out of the city where he was allegedly assaulted and threatened with a firearm before being released after the hour-long ordeal.

"I know it was only an hour that he was held but it would have been a horribly frightful hour to endure," NSW Police Superintendent Anthony Holton told media.

MacGill, who knew one of his alleged kidnappers, was "still quite shaken" by the incident, Holton said.

After "extensive investigations" a police strike force and riot officers arrested four men aged 27, 29, 42 and 46, in the early hours of Wednesday.

Although no ransom was paid police believe the kidnapping was financially motivated.

The four men were in the process of being charged and were expected to appear in court later on Wednesday.

More From World:

Two members of Indian delegation for G7 meeting test positive for coronavirus

Two members of Indian delegation for G7 meeting test positive for coronavirus
EU concerned over state of freedom of press in Pakistan

EU concerned over state of freedom of press in Pakistan
With nearly 4,000 fatalities, India posts record daily rise in coronavirus deaths

With nearly 4,000 fatalities, India posts record daily rise in coronavirus deaths
Eid in Saudi Arabia: Shawwal moon likely to be sighted on May 12

Eid in Saudi Arabia: Shawwal moon likely to be sighted on May 12
World condemns violence in Columbia as 19 reportedly die in clashes

World condemns violence in Columbia as 19 reportedly die in clashes
What is the future of Bill and Melinda Gate's hugely influential charity?

What is the future of Bill and Melinda Gate's hugely influential charity?
US withdrawal from Afghanistan 2-6% complete: CENTCOM

US withdrawal from Afghanistan 2-6% complete: CENTCOM
Afghans flee homes amid fighting between govt and Taliban

Afghans flee homes amid fighting between govt and Taliban
Iraq health minister al-Tamimi steps down over hospital fire

Iraq health minister al-Tamimi steps down over hospital fire
European watchdog starts review of China's Sinovac coronavirus jab

European watchdog starts review of China's Sinovac coronavirus jab
London mayor Sadiq Khan running for re-election

London mayor Sadiq Khan running for re-election

G7 foreign ministers meet in London to discuss ways to counter China, Russia

G7 foreign ministers meet in London to discuss ways to counter China, Russia

Latest

view all