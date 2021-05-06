Can't connect right now! retry
health
Thursday May 06 2021
By
AFP

Free beer, doughnuts and baseball to promote Covid vaccines in US

By
AFP

Thursday May 06, 2021

WASHINGTON: Free beer, free doughnuts, free baseball tickets and savings bonds -- government officials and businesses are teaming up to encourage Americans to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

President Joe Biden wants 70 percent of adults to have received at least one shot by Independence Day on July 4, and overcoming vaccine hesitancy is key to reaching the goal.

"We know there are millions of Americans who need a little bit of encouragement to get the shot," Biden told reporters at the White House on Tuesday.

Some 56 percent of American adults -- more than 145 million people -- have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, but the pace of vaccination has been slowing lately.

Federal, state and local officials are partnering with pharmacies, restaurants, breweries, supermarkets and sports teams to come up with incentives to get people to get their jabs.

In New Jersey, Governor Phil Murphy launched a "Shot and a Beer" program to encourage vaccination.

"Any New Jerseyan who gets their first vaccine dose in the month of May and takes their vaccination card to a participating brewery will receive a free beer," Murphy tweeted.

The offer is only open, of course, to residents of the "Garden State" who are over the age of 21, the legal drinking age in the United States.

Governor Ned Lamont of the state of Connecticut unveiled a similar "Free Drink" promotion with participating restaurants last month.

In Washington, Mayor Muriel Bowser urged residents of the nation´s capital to "come get vaccinated and grab a beer, on us" at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that shots would be offered at games featuring the city´s Major League Baseball clubs, the New York Yankees and the New York Mets.

"And if you get a vaccine you get a free ticket to a Yankees or a Mets game," Cuomo said.

- ´Motivate them´ -

Uber and Lyft are offering free and discounted rides to vaccine centers while some supermarkets are offering 10 percent off grocery purchases with proof of vaccination.

In West Virginia, Governor Jim Justice announced that the state will offer $100 savings bonds to residents aged 16 to 35 who get vaccinated.

"Our kids today probably don´t really realize just how important they are in shutting this thing down," Justice said. "I´m trying to come up with a way that´s truly going to motivate them -- and us -- to get over the hump."

"They´re not taking vaccines as fast as we´d like them to take them," Justice said. "If we really want to move the needle, we´ve got to get our younger people vaccinated."

In Maryland, Governor Larry Hogan said state employees who get vaccinated will receive a $100 bonus.

They also must agree to receive any booster shots recommended by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or they will have to reimburse the $100.

"Incentives like this are another way to reinforce the importance of getting vaccinated, and we strongly encourage businesses across the state to consider offering incentives to their workers as well," Hogan said.

Krispy Kreme is offering a free glazed doughnut to anyone who presents their Covid-19 vaccination card at one of its stores.

According to a survey conducted in March by the Kaiser Family Foundation, 25 percent of Americans aged 18 to 29 are adopting a "wait and see" attitude towards being vaccinated.

Among US adults, 61 percent said they had been vaccinated or intended to do so as soon as possible while 17 percent said they were adopting a "wait and see" approach and 13 percent said they will "definitely not" get vaccinated.

More From Health:

Pakistan’s fight against tobacco is getting harder

Pakistan’s fight against tobacco is getting harder
Coronavirus: Punjab faces shortage of test kits

Coronavirus: Punjab faces shortage of test kits
Pfizer sees Covid-19 as ´durable´ revenue stream as profits rise

Pfizer sees Covid-19 as ´durable´ revenue stream as profits rise
White House wants 70% adults to have first Covid shot by July 4

White House wants 70% adults to have first Covid shot by July 4
Trainee Indian doctors pulled from exams to fight world’s biggest coronavirus surge

Trainee Indian doctors pulled from exams to fight world’s biggest coronavirus surge
US to authorize Pfizer vaccine for age 12 and up: report

US to authorize Pfizer vaccine for age 12 and up: report
WHO urges G7 nations to fund global recovery as India faces over 20 mn COVID-19 cases

WHO urges G7 nations to fund global recovery as India faces over 20 mn COVID-19 cases
Congo declares end of latest Ebola outbreak

Congo declares end of latest Ebola outbreak
Pakistan to vaccinate 70mn people by end of 2021: SAPM Dr Faisal Sultan

Pakistan to vaccinate 70mn people by end of 2021: SAPM Dr Faisal Sultan
How bad are the coronavirus SOP violations in Sindh?

How bad are the coronavirus SOP violations in Sindh?
Coronavirus in Pakistan: Vaccination for 40-49 age group begins today

Coronavirus in Pakistan: Vaccination for 40-49 age group begins today
90% of Punjab's cases in last 3 months belonged to UK virus variant: sources

90% of Punjab's cases in last 3 months belonged to UK virus variant: sources

Latest

view all