PM Imran Khan welcomes Amazon operations in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan welcomed the decision by e-commerce giant Amazon to add Pakistan to its sellers' list, saying the great development would enable the country’s young entrepreneurs to join the export market.

“A great development as Amazon has finally approved that our sellers can export their goods through its system,” the prime minister tweeted on Thursday.

"Amazon starting operations in Pak will open opportunities for our youth as it will enable a new breed of young men & women entrepreneurs to join the export market."

The premier said the recent development will help create opportunities for our youth to increase the exports for the country.

Earlier in the day, PM’s Advisor on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razzak Dawood revealed that Amazon would be adding Pakistan to its sellers' list. "We have finally made it. We have been engaged with Amazon since last year and now it’s happening," he had said on his official Twitter account.

"It is a great opportunity for our youth, small and medium enterprises and women entrepreneurs."

An important milestone of the e-Commerce policy has been achieved through teamwork by many people across the globe, the adviser said.

Previously it was confirmed that Pakistan would be listed among the approved countries of Amazon by the end of April 2021, but it was delayed for a few days.

The ministry of commerce and Pakistan Consulate General Los Angeles were pushing to give this good news to the whole Pakistan nation before Eid-ul-Fitr, said the informed sources privy to the development.



Meanwhile, Economic Counsellor, Pakistan’s Permanent Mission to the WTO and Additional Secretary Ministry of Commerce Aisha Moriani said that the approval would benefit the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), small investors and individual freelancers.

She said the new era of the e-commerce boom for Pakistan was about to start with a landmark decision.

Aisha Moriani has been actively engaged in the process of getting approval for Pakistan in the Amazon sellers list. She said now the small investors and SMEs would be able to sell their products across the globe by using the platform of Amazon.

However, she advised the people involved in the e-commerce business to maintain the international standard of their products otherwise their accounts could be banned permanently.

She said the women skilled workers and domestic manufactures would also get an opportunity to sell their products internationally without leaving their homes.