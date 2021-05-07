Can't connect right now! retry
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry share Archie's new picture

Friday May 07, 2021

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry delighted royal fans as as they shared a new image of their beloved son Archie after announcing plans for a charitable initiative in honor of his birthday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex - who are currently expecting their second child a baby girl – said they are 'deeply touched' by those who have sent their well wishes on Archie’s special day.

The picture, shared by the couple, did not show Archie’s face, but instead saw him holding a large bunch of balloons with his back to the camera.

On the Archewell website, the pair are encouraging the public to make donations to Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, to help provide COVID-19 vaccine equity for underprivileged nations around the globe.

The Sussexes said: "We will not be able to truly recover until everyone, everywhere, has equal access to the vaccine. And with that intention, we are inviting you to contribute whatever you can - if you have the means to do so - to bring vaccines to families in the world’s most vulnerable places."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry closed also made a special request to people to honour Archie’s birthday, saying: "We cannot think of a more resonant way to honour our son’s birthday. If we all show up, with compassion for those we both know and don’t know. Together, we can uplift, protect, and care for one another."

