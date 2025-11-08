'Stranger Things' star looks back at '10 years' on show

David Harbour reflects on 'Stranger Things' as final season nears

David Harbour has played Jim Hopper in Stranger Things for nearly a decade. So, when it's about to end, he looks back at the time he spent on the show.



In an emotional manner on the show's premiere in L.A., he says it's a bittersweet moment, describing the show as "beautiful."

"The fans, the people that love the show, what we're trying to do this season, how we really want to pay it off, we really want to tell this story," the actor tells People.

He continues, "And then at the end of it, it's also like I just see all these people that I've loved and known so deeply for 10 years, and we have to move on and let go. And that is life."

His remarks come on the heels of a report that revealed his co-star, Millie Bobby Brown, accused him of bullying her on set.

Although the pair met on the premiere's red carpet in a friendly manner, it seemed to be a bid to quash speculation of tensions between the duo that had been rife after the claim of harassment surfaced.

Stranger Things season five, Vol. 1, will air on Netflix on Nov 26.