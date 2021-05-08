Certified court order to remove Shahbaz's name from blacklist sent to concerned agencies

File photo of Lahore High Court.

LAHORE: A certified court order to remove the name of the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif from the government's blacklist was sent to the concerned agencies, Geo News reported on Saturday.

According to Geo News, a copy of the certified written order of the Lahore High Court (LHC) has also been sent to the Federal Secretary Interior, Director-General (DG) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), and DG Immigration.



In the presence of Shehbaz's legal team, an LHC's written order has been sent to the concerned institutions through the Dispatch Branch of the High Court.

Shehbaz's lawyers requested the court order to be sent to the Interior Ministry through messenger, which was rejected by the court.

The Additional Registrar of the LHC said that it was not written in the written order that the order should be sent through messenger.

A detailed decision of the full bench regarding the bail of Shehbaz was also issued by the court. A three-member bench, comprising Justice Ali Baqer Najafi, Justice Alia Neelam, and Justice Shahbaz Rizvi, issued a 27-page decision.

"Being a public role model, the highest ethical standards are expected from the prosecution.

"If a corrupt person takes over public office, public trust in democracy is shattered.

"Allegations of corruption against a public representative cause political damage, which is a form of defeat," said the decision.

The PML-N leader was granted "one-time" permission to fly abroad on medical grounds by the Lahore High Court on Friday (May 7).

Shehbaz, who is a cancer patient, was scheduled to leave for Doha from the Lahore airport today onboard a foreign airline. After spending some days in quarantine in Doha, he had planned to fly to London where he was to consult his doctors.

As he showed up at the airport early this morning, the airline issued him a boarding card. However, when he arrived at the immigration counter, he was told he cannot board the plane as the system still showed him on the no-fly list.





