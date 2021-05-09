Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday May 09 2021
Balochistan govt conflicted about number of Covid-19 patients admitted in various hospitals

Sunday May 09, 2021

File photo of a patient getting treated at a hospital.

The Balochistan government seems to be conflicted about the actual number of coronavirus patients admitted to various hospitals across the province, Geo News reported on Sunday.

Chief Minister of Balochistan Jam Kamal on Twitter said that 94 patients are admitted at various hospitals across the province whereas the health department has noted that the number of coronavirus patients admitted in various hospitals is 36.

According to CM Balochistan's tweet, 44 patients of coronavirus have been admitted to Fatima Jinnah Hospital, whereas, the spokesperson from the health department said that 21 patients have been admitted to Quetta's Fatima Jinnah Hospital.

Similarly, CM said that 21 coronavirus patients have been admitted to Civil Hospital, 25 at Sheikh Zayed Hospital and four have been admitted to Bolan Medical Complex.

On the contrary, the spokesperson from the health department said that 13 coronavirus patients have been admitted to Civil Hospital, two in Sheikh Zayed Hospital, while there are no patients admitted in Bolan Medical Complex as of now.

Pakistan reported 3,785 new infections on Sunday, causing the national tally to rise to 858,026 as the country grapples with the third wave of the coronavirus. 

As far as the data breakdown of the provinces is concerned, Sindh has reported 291,668 cases, Punjab 317,972, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 123,842, Islamabad 77,974, Balochistan 23,324, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 17,866, and Gilgit Baltistan 5,380.

