Attacks on Palestinians violation of 'all norms of humanity': PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan. — AFP/File

PM Imran Khan condemns attacks on Palestinians, says they violate "all norms of humanity and international law".

Calls upon international community to take immediate action to protest Palestinians.

FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi says said Pakistan "stands steadfast" in support of the Palestinian cause.

At least 100 people, mostly Palestinians, were wounded Saturday night, 220 on Friday night, at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday strongly condemned the attacks by Israeli forces on Palestinians at the Al-Aqsa mosque, in violation of "all norms of humanity and international law".

PM Imran Khan said that Pakistan reiterates its support for Palestinians.

He called upon the international community to take immediate action to protect Palestinians and their legitimate rights.



Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi also condemned "in strongest terms" the attacks on innocent worshippers in the holy month of Ramadan.

"Such brutality is against very spirit of humanity and human rights law," he wrote.

The foreign minister said Pakistan "stands steadfast" in support of the Palestinian cause.



Weekend attacks



Tensions ran high Sunday in annexed east Jerusalem after hundreds of Palestinians were wounded in a weekend of clashes between protesters and Israeli security forces, sparking global concern that the unrest could spread further.

The violence around Jerusalem's revered Al-Aqsa mosque compound and the Old City, mostly at night, is the worst since 2017, fuelled by a years-long bid by Jewish settlers to take over Palestinian homes in east Jerusalem.

The unrest swept parts of the occupied West Bank and a rocket was fired early Sunday from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, with the Israeli army saying it responded with an air strike that struck a Hamas military post.

Tunisia's foreign ministry said it has called for a meeting Monday of the UN Security Council to discuss the escalating violence amid growing international calls for an end to the unrest.

Some 100 Palestinians were wounded in Saturday's overnight clashes, many hit by rubber bullets and stun grenades, the Palestinian Red Crescent said. Israeli police said of its 17 officers were wounded.

The previous night more than 220 people, again mostly Palestinians, were hurt after Israeli police stormed Al-Aqsa after they claimed Palestinians threw rocks and fireworks at officers.







