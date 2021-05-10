Can't connect right now! retry
Monday May 10 2021
Prince William, Harry to make separate speeches on Diana's memorial unveiling

Prince William, Harry's paths will not converge in the near future, as they are preparing for separate statements

Prince William and Harry plan to give individual speeches at the unveiling of their mother’s statue in July and hopes of the event cementing their brotherly bond remain a dream, according to a report.

According to a source, the two brothers' paths will not converge in the near future, as they are preparing for separate statements.

William, 39, and Harry, 36, will make an appearance together at the memorial unveiling ceremony, however will not make a joint statement.

According to a source, “They will both move heaven and earth to be there. They commissioned the statue together. It is very important for them.

“There is, of course, hope the memory of Diana can repair their relationship but that seems a long way off right now."

There were no signs of ice thawing between the two princes despite a chat following the funeral of their grandfather, Prince Philip, earlier this year.

