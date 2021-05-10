Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday May 10 2021
1,100 Pakistani prisoners being repatriated after agreement with Saudi Arabia: Sheikh Rashid

Monday May 10, 2021

  • 1,100 Pakistanis in Saudi jails to return soon, says Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid.
  • He said that if Rs1 billion of aid is received, hundreds of more prisoners who have to pay small fines can be released from Saudi jails.
  • Interior minister says 30 Pakistanis are imprisoned for murder and drug offences and cannot be released.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid has said 1,100 prisoners in Saudi Arabia jails will return to Pakistan soon after agreements were reached with Saudi Arabia during Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to the Kingdom over the weekend.

Rashid said that Saudi Arabia is also ready for the return of Pakistanis imprisoned for serious crimes. The interior minister was speaking on Geo News programme Geo Pakistan.

These prisoners have already served a large part of their sentence.

He said that if Rs1 billion of aid is received, hundreds of more prisoners who have to pay small fines can be released from Saudi jails, but serious cases will be dealt with separately.

The whole process of return of prisoners has been completed, Rashid said, adding that 30 Pakistanis are imprisoned for murder and drug offences and cannot be released.

These 30 Pakistani prisoners have been sentenced to death by a Saudi court, he said.

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign prison transfer deal

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed an agreement on the transfer of convicted prisoners during Prime Minister Imran Khan’s three-day visit to Saudi Arabia.

The two countries also signed memoranda of understanding on the establishment of the Saudi-Pakistan Supreme Coordination Council (SPSCC), combating illicit traffic in drugs, financing of projects in energy, hydropower generation, infrastructure, transport and communication, and water resource development; and also inked a cooperation agreement in combating crimes.

The announcement was made in a joint statement released late on Saturday during the visit of the premier from Friday to Sunday.

