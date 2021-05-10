Can't connect right now! retry
Monday May 10 2021
AFP
Web Desk

Sheikh Jarrah expulsions: Israeli police attack Palestinians at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa compound

AFP
Web Desk

Monday May 10, 2021

Israeli security forces scuffle with a Palestinian protester outside the Damascus Gate in Jerusalem´s Old City on May 9, 2021.-AFP 
  • Violence continues in Jerusalem as Israeli police launch crackdown.
  • Palestinians are protesting against forced expulsions from East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah.
  • On Friday night, more than 200 people were hurt in clashes between police and Palestinians.

JERUSALEM: Israeli security forces attacked Palestinian worshippers near the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem on Monday, according to international media reports.

Hundreds of people threw projectiles at the Israeli forces who responded with stun grenades, tear gas and rubber bullets, the correspondent said, adding that some of those involved were injured.

The sound of the stun grenades and ambulance sirens could be heard in other parts of Jerusalem.

The Israeli police launched a crackdown on the protesters rallying against the forced expulsions of Palestinian families from the occupied East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah.

The violence erupted ahead of a planned march to commemorate Israel’s takeover of Jerusalem in the 1967 Six-Day War, an anniversary known as Jerusalem Day in the Jewish state.

On Friday night, more than 200 people were hurt in clashes between police and Palestinians on the esplanade where tens of thousands of worshippers had flocked for the last Friday prayers of Ramadan.

On Saturday, clashes in a number of east Jerusalem neighbourhoods left more than 100 people injured, said the Palestinian Red Crescent.

The four members of the Middle East Quartet -- the US, Russia, the European Union and the United Nations -- expressed "deep concern" on Saturday over the violence in Jerusalem.

