PSL 2021: Final decision on venue for remaining matches expected today

The PCB is expected to get a response from the UAE over PSL 2021 request.

PCB clarifies it will carry out detailed financial and risk assessments before reporting back to the franchises.

Earlier, it was announced that the PSL 2021 will resume on June 1.

LAHORE: The Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) is likely to inform the Pakistani cricket authorities about its government's decision to hold remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) today, sources told Geo News.

The Pakistan Cricket Board had requested the ECB to host the PSL 2021 matches last week and is hoping for a positive response today.



If permission is granted by the UAE government, the matches will be held in Abu Dhabi or Dubai, sources said.

The PSL 6 was postponed abruptly in March after several COVID-19 cases were reported among players and match officials.

The tournament was set to resume on June 1 but the third wave of the coronavirus again disrupted the cricket board's plans.

Last week, the PCB and the six franchises of the PSL had held a meeting to decide the future course of action related to the remaining 20 matches of the sixth edition of the league.



The stakeholders had a 360-degree discussion, which also considered feedback from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the meeting, the UAE had emerged as the preferred venue for the remaining 20 matches.

Since the Pakistan cricket team is expected to depart for the United Kingdom on June 23, the PCB had said that it will use this time to work with the ECB to check if the event can be successfully delivered within the available time.

"We had an interactive and productive meeting in which we considered a number of factors," PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan had said according to a statement issued after the session.

"While the UAE has emerged as a preferred venue, a number of challenges remain, which will be worked through over the coming days. We remain committed to doing everything possible to complete the PSL 6.”

The PCB had said it will also work on a revised tournament schedule, while it will liaise with the ECB in relation to finalising playing and training facilities, hotel bookings, ground transportation, and visitors’ visas.

However, the PCB had clarified that it will carry out a detailed financial and risk assessment as well as cost analysis before reporting back to the franchises, who will then review before a decision on the event venue is confirmed.