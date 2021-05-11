Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday May 11 2021
NBC says dropping next year´s Golden Globes over diversity row

Tuesday May 11, 2021

LOS ANGELES: NBC will not air next year´s Golden Globes after the organization behind the prestigious film and television awards came under attack from across Hollywood for its record on diversity and transparency, the US network said Monday.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, a group of around 90 journalists who vote for Tinseltown´s second-biggest annual film and television awards, last week approved a raft of reforms aimed at boosting inclusivity and diversity after months of negative headlines.

"We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform. However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right," said NBC in a statement.

"As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes. Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023.

