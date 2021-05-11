Can't connect right now! retry
world
Tuesday May 11 2021
By
AFP

22 Palestinians, including 9 children, killed in Israeli air strikes

By
AFP

Tuesday May 11, 2021

An explosion in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip following an airstrike by Israel. (AFP)

  • 9 children killed in deadly Israeli air strikes. 
  • Israel claims to have struck 130 military targets in Gaza.
  • Tensions reach to a boiling point in Jerusalem as Israeli police continue to attack Palestinian protesters in the Al-Aqsa mosque compound.

At least 22 Palestinians were reportedly killed, including nine children, as Israel launched military strikes in Gaza following heightened tensions between the law enforcement agencies in Jerusalem with Palestinian civilians. 

On the other hand, Israel claimed it had struck 130 "military targets" in Gaza and had taken out 15 Hamas and Islamic Jihad operatives. 

"We have struck 130 military targets belonging mostly to Hamas," the Islamist group that controls the blockaded Gaza strip, Israeli army spokesman Jonathan Conricus told reporters.

"According to our current estimates we have killed 15 Hamas and Islamic Jihad operatives," he said.

Violence has spiralled since the Israeli police attacked unarmed Palestinians praying in the flashpoint Al-Aqsa mosque compound,  wounding hundreds of Palestinians in the process.

Hamas had given the Israeli forces a 1500 GMT Monday deadline to vacate Al-Aqsa, Islam´s third holiest site.

Shortly after the deadline expired, there were reports of rockets being fired into Israeli territory. 

Israeli military spokesperson Conricus said Israel could not yet confirm or deny that its strikes caused civilian casualties in Gaza strip.

He told reporters that sites targeted so far included weapons manufacturing and storage facilities, training sites and military bases in Gaza.

"We are in the early stages of our counter strikes... They will continue."

Tensions in Jerusalem persist after Israeli police brutality

Tensions in Jerusalem have flared since Israeli riot police attacked Palestinian worshippers on the last Friday of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan in the city's worst disturbances since 2017.

Nightly unrest since then at the Al-Aqsa compound has left hundreds of Palestinians wounded, drawing international calls for de-escalation and sharp rebukes from across the Muslim world.

Diplomatic sources told AFP that Egypt and Qatar, who have mediated past Israeli-Hamas conflicts, were attempting to calm tensions.

More From World:

Pakistani gold merchant who provided info to five agencies

Pakistani gold merchant who provided info to five agencies
Watch: US State Dept spokesperson stumbles as reporters grill him on Palestine issue

Watch: US State Dept spokesperson stumbles as reporters grill him on Palestine issue
China posts slowest population growth in decades: census data

China posts slowest population growth in decades: census data
Twenty killed as Israel strikes Gaza after Hamas rocket barrage

Twenty killed as Israel strikes Gaza after Hamas rocket barrage
Kuwait bars flights from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka

Kuwait bars flights from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka
Sheikh Jarrah expulsions: Israeli police attack Palestinians at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa compound

Sheikh Jarrah expulsions: Israeli police attack Palestinians at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa compound
Afghan Taliban declares three-day ceasefire for Eid celebration this week

Afghan Taliban declares three-day ceasefire for Eid celebration this week
Israel vows to restore order after hundreds of Palestinians wounded in Jerusalem clashes

Israel vows to restore order after hundreds of Palestinians wounded in Jerusalem clashes
PM Imran Khan calls upon OIC for 'concerted response' on Islamophobia

PM Imran Khan calls upon OIC for 'concerted response' on Islamophobia
Saudi Arabian health authorities 'continuing to assess conditions' for Hajj this year

Saudi Arabian health authorities 'continuing to assess conditions' for Hajj this year
Hundreds wounded in weekend clashes between Palestinians, Israeli forces

Hundreds wounded in weekend clashes between Palestinians, Israeli forces
Attacks on Palestinians violation of 'all norms of humanity': PM Imran Khan

Attacks on Palestinians violation of 'all norms of humanity': PM Imran Khan

Latest

view all