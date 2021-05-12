Can't connect right now! retry
Muslims in Europe to mark Eid-ul-Fitr on May 13

Wednesday May 12, 2021

The Muslims in the United Kingdom and Europe will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Thursday, the central moon-sighting committee UK announced on Wednesday.

"The holy month of Ramazan will have full 30 days," Islam Ali Shah, the organiser of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee UK, said. "The Moon of Shawwal was not sighted in Eruope and Britain. Hence, the Islamic month of Shawwal will begin on Thursday, May 13."

Eid-ul-Fitr 1442 will be observed across Europe and the UK on May 13, said Islam Ali Shah.

Meanwhile, the Central Hilal Committee of North America has asked the Muslims to continue with their fasting until an announcement is made.

"Please continue your Taraweeh and Ramadan a'maal until an announcement is made," the committee said on its Twitter handle on Wednesday.

"The birth of the Hilal for Shawwal 1442 will take place on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 2:59 pm EST (18:59 UTC)," the CHC said on its website.

Earlier today, the Saudi government also announced that the crescent moon was not sighted, therefore Eid-ul-Fitr will be observed on Thursday 13th May 2021. 

