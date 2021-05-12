PM Imran Khan, Turkey's Erdoğan vow to highlight Israeli atrocities at UN

Picture collage featuring Prime Minister Imran Khan (L) and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Photos: File

PM Imran Khan receives phone call from Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The two leaders discuss several issues of mutual interest, particularly Israeli atrocities in Palestine.

Both leaders vowed to work together, especially at the United Nations, in jointly mobilising the international community to help stop these attacks.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday received a telephone call from the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to discuss several issues of mutual interest between Pakistan and Turkey.

During the telephonic conversation, the two leaders exchanged views on Israel's atrocious attack during the month of Ramazan on the revered Al-Aqsa Mosque and the worshippers inside as well as on Gaza, violating all norms of humanity and international law.

They vowed to work together, especially at the United Nations, in jointly mobilising the international community to help stop these attacks.

The regional security situation also came under discussion between the two leaders. Appreciating Turkey’s role, Prime Minister Khan stressed the importance of a responsible withdrawal and added that Pakistan would continue to extend all possible support to the efforts for a political solution for durable peace and stability in Afghanistan.



Both leaders discussed further strengthening of bilateral relations and agreed that the momentum of high-level exchanges between Pakistan and Turkey would continue.

The two leaders also exchanged greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr.