Can't connect right now! retry
world
Wednesday May 12 2021
By
Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai

PM Imran Khan, Turkey's Erdoğan vow to highlight Israeli atrocities at UN

By
Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai

Wednesday May 12, 2021

Picture collage featuring Prime Minister Imran Khan (L) and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Photos: File
  • PM Imran Khan receives phone call from Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.
  • The two leaders discuss several issues of mutual interest, particularly Israeli atrocities in Palestine. 
  • Both leaders vowed to work together, especially at the United Nations, in jointly mobilising the international community to help stop these attacks.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday received a telephone call from the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to discuss several issues of mutual interest between Pakistan and Turkey. 

During the telephonic conversation, the two leaders exchanged views on Israel's atrocious attack during the month of Ramazan on the revered Al-Aqsa Mosque and the worshippers inside as well as on Gaza, violating all norms of humanity and international law. 

They vowed to work together, especially at the United Nations, in jointly mobilising the international community to help stop these attacks.

Related items

The regional security situation also came under discussion between the two leaders. Appreciating Turkey’s role, Prime Minister Khan stressed the importance of a responsible withdrawal and added that Pakistan would continue to extend all possible support to the efforts for a political solution for durable peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Both leaders discussed further strengthening of bilateral relations and agreed that the momentum of high-level exchanges between Pakistan and Turkey would continue.

The two leaders also exchanged greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr.

More From World:

US Charge d' Affairs to Pakistan Angela Aggeler calls on COAS Gen Bajwa

US Charge d' Affairs to Pakistan Angela Aggeler calls on COAS Gen Bajwa
Eid in India on Friday after Shawwal moon not sighted

Eid in India on Friday after Shawwal moon not sighted
Senior Hamas commander killed as Israel strikes Gaza

Senior Hamas commander killed as Israel strikes Gaza
High-profile international celebs voice support for Palestinians in wake of Israeli attacks

High-profile international celebs voice support for Palestinians in wake of Israeli attacks
Japan, Maldives ban travellers from India, Pakistan, other countries

Japan, Maldives ban travellers from India, Pakistan, other countries
Eid moon in N Waziristan: police file case against fake sighting

Eid moon in N Waziristan: police file case against fake sighting
Cabinet sub-committee recommends adding Shahbaz Sharif to ECL

Cabinet sub-committee recommends adding Shahbaz Sharif to ECL
Met dept warns of tropical cyclone likely developing in East Arabian Sea

Met dept warns of tropical cyclone likely developing in East Arabian Sea
'Pray for us': Hamas official urges Pakistan to raise its voice against Israel

'Pray for us': Hamas official urges Pakistan to raise its voice against Israel
China's population to hit 'turning point' in 2026-2030: think tank

China's population to hit 'turning point' in 2026-2030: think tank
CAA allows airlines to operate an additional 30% flights to Pakistan

CAA allows airlines to operate an additional 30% flights to Pakistan

Latest

view all