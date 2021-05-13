Pakistan observes Eid-ul-Fitr under strict coronavirus lockdown

Pakistani Muslims attend Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Peshawar, Pakistan May 24, 2020. Photo: REUTERS

Pakistan on Thursday celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr with religious zeal and fervour.



The country is under a strict coronavirus lockdown.

On a rare occasion, Eid-ul-Fitr is being celebrated on the same day across the country.



Pakistan on Thursday celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr with religious zeal and fervour, sweet meals and savouries but under a coronavirus lockdown with strict restrictions in place.



While the meteorological experts and Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry had earlier said that the moon would not be sighted on May 12; an initial confusion kept the country in suspense till 11:32 pm last night.

A meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee committee took place under the chair of Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad in Islamabad which was also attended by officials from the meteorological department, Pakistan Space, and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO), and the Ministry of Science and Technology.

The day begins

The day began with Eid prayers being offered at mosques and Eidgahs in all cities and towns of the country.

Special prayers were offered for the well-being of the country while in sermons the Ulema highlighted the significance of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Special prayers were also offered for Muslims in Palestine and Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK) where people are subjected to oppression and brutality.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, special care was taken to make sure Eid congregations were held in open places in all major cities and towns while following strict standard operating procedures (SOPs) to ensure social distancing.

Security has been beefed up in different parts of the country, including in the federal capital, to avoid any untoward incident on an auspicious occasion.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), China, Turkey, and Qatar, along with the rest of the Muslim world, will be celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr today.



PM Imran Khan urges nation to celebrate Eid with caution

As the nation is observing Eid-ul-Fitr, Prime Minister Imran Khan urged the countrymen to strictly observe anti-COVID precautions and show compassion towards the poor while celebrating the festival.

The prime minister, in his message on Eid-ul-Fitr, greeted the nation on the annual festival and thanked Allah Almighty for blessing with the holy month of Ramadan.

He said the objective of making the believers pass through the exercise of patience and thankfulness was to realize others' sufferings and hunger.

The realization and compassion towards others was the real strength and identity of human society.

“The same feelings were also the characteristics of State of Madina, which we follow as our role model.

We should stick to the very passion to play a role to develop a human-friendly society,” the prime minister remarked.

He said the world was faced with the third wave of the pandemic, therefore the people should exercise extra caution and strictly abide by the anti-COVID precautions.

He also urged people to remember Kashmiri and Palestinian brothers in prayers.

Bilawal Bhutto wishes Eid

Meanwhile, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari extended Eid greetings to the entire nation, saying that he is praying for Kashmiri and Palestinian brothers on the special occasion of Eid.

The PPP leader said that unfortunately, people are deprived of traditional happiness due to coronavirus and spiraling inflation.

He appealed to people to celebrate Eid with simplicity.