Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday May 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Garner unfazed by Jennifer Lopez reigniting romance with Ben Affleck

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 13, 2021

Jennifer Garner want to be a part of the circus or media attention in any way

Jennifer Garner is not bothered by all the rumours about Jennifer Lopez reuniting with her ex-husband Ben Affleck in Montana.

The starlet, according to an insider, is focused on her kids for now.

"She's trying to live her life and raise her kids and the last thing she wants to be doing is be dealing with Ben's love life," the insider said of the Yes Day actress. 

She "doesn't want to be a part of the circus or media attention in any way. Her focus is always on the kids' happiness and Ben being a good father," the source added.

On Mother's Day, Affleck posted a sweet tribute for Garner saying, "So happy to share these kids with you. Luckiest parents in the world. Thanks for all the good you do. Happy Mother's Day. Love, their Dad."

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck, who finalised their divorced in 2018, share three kids together—Violet, 15, Serafina, 12, and Samuel, 9.

More From Entertainment:

Tina Turner, Jay-Z to be honoured with induction into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Tina Turner, Jay-Z to be honoured with induction into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
Pregnant Meghan Markle's baby girl will reunite royal family, claims expert

Pregnant Meghan Markle's baby girl will reunite royal family, claims expert
Drake to receive Artist of the Decade award at Billboard Music Awards

Drake to receive Artist of the Decade award at Billboard Music Awards
Maisie Williams looks stunning in blonde-hair look

Maisie Williams looks stunning in blonde-hair look

Zack Snyder's zombie heist action thriller Army of the Dead ready for release

Zack Snyder's zombie heist action thriller Army of the Dead ready for release

French cinemas face 400-film backlog as they prepare to reopen

French cinemas face 400-film backlog as they prepare to reopen
Joshua Bassett reveals his sexuality after his thoughts on Harry Styles set off online frenzy

Joshua Bassett reveals his sexuality after his thoughts on Harry Styles set off online frenzy
Jennifer Lopez likely to rekindle lost romance with Ben Affleck, say media reports

Jennifer Lopez likely to rekindle lost romance with Ben Affleck, say media reports
Tom Cruise touches on ‘Mission Impossible’ shouting incident

Tom Cruise touches on ‘Mission Impossible’ shouting incident
Zayn Malik stands with Palestinian people, supports their resistance to colonization

Zayn Malik stands with Palestinian people, supports their resistance to colonization
Prince William, Harry bashed for ‘breaking Princess Diana’s wish for the kids

Prince William, Harry bashed for ‘breaking Princess Diana’s wish for the kids
Prince Harry’s take on Hollywood critics brought to light: report

Prince Harry’s take on Hollywood critics brought to light: report

Latest

view all