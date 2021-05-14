Pakistan loses 48 more people to coronavirus as nation celebrates Eid under strict guidelines

A health worker wearing protective gear checks a girl's temperature, at the walk-through screening and testing facility for coronavirus in Karachi, Pakistan. Photo: Reuters

With 48 new fatalities, Pakistan reports 2,517 new coronavirus cases.

Pakistan has been reporting a downward trend in new Covid-19 cases since the last three days.

Pakistan reported 2,517 new coronavirus infections in a single day on Friday, with the country reporting fewer cases of the infection compared to a few weeks ago.

According to the figures provided by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Pakistan carried out 30,700 coronavirus tests in the last 24 hours, out of which 2,517 returned positive.



The positivity ratio in Pakistan stands at 8.19% as of today.

At least 48 people have lost their lives to the virus in the last 24 hours across the country, NCOC said.

Vaccine to the NCOC, 3,997,186 people have been vaccinated so far, with the latest vaccination administration figure across Pakistan on May 12 being 113,302.

Eid-ul-Fitr guidelines



Earlier, the NCOC had issued guidelines to limit the spread of the coronavirus during Eid holidays.

The forum had urged the nation to stand united and firm to support these steps undertaken for the well-being of the Pakistani people.

