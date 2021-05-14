Pakistan loses 48 more people to coronavirus as nation celebrates Eid under strict guidelines

- With 48 new fatalities, Pakistan reports 2,517 new coronavirus cases.
- Pakistan has been reporting a downward trend in new Covid-19 cases since the last three days.
- The positivity ratio stands at 8.19% in Pakistan as of today.
Pakistan reported 2,517 new coronavirus infections in a single day on Friday, with the country reporting fewer cases of the infection compared to a few weeks ago.
According to the figures provided by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Pakistan carried out 30,700 coronavirus tests in the last 24 hours, out of which 2,517 returned positive.
The positivity ratio in Pakistan stands at 8.19% as of today.
Read more: In Eid guidelines, NCOC asks elderly to refrain from attending congregational prayers
At least 48 people have lost their lives to the virus in the last 24 hours across the country, NCOC said.
Vaccine to the NCOC, 3,997,186 people have been vaccinated so far, with the latest vaccination administration figure across Pakistan on May 12 being 113,302.
Eid-ul-Fitr guidelines
Earlier, the NCOC had issued guidelines to limit the spread of the coronavirus during Eid holidays.
Read more: Pakistan restricts use of AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine for people under 40
The forum had urged the nation to stand united and firm to support these steps undertaken for the well-being of the Pakistani people.
The guidelines:
- Eid prayers should be organised in open spaces with COVID protocols. If there is a compulsion to offer prayers in a mosque, then windows and doors should be kept open for ventilation.
- Eid prayers should take place in 2-3 shifts at one venue with staggered timings to minimise attendance.
- Efforts should be made to keep the sermon (khutba) very brief in order to reduce exposure.
- Discourage sick, elderly, and children under 15-years of age from attending prayers.
- Mandatory wearing of face mask.
- Multiple entry and exit points at prayer venue to avoid rush of individuals.
- Thermal screening at entry points.
- Availability and use of hand sanitisers at entrances and exits.
- 6-feet social distancing markings at the venue.
- Worshippers should bring their own prayer mats.
- Encourage people to perform wudhu/ablution at home
- Discourage socialising and handshakes at the venue after prayers.
- No gathering before and after prayer.
- Banners/panaflexes highlighting COVID-19 protocols should be displayed at prominent places at the venue as part of the awareness campaign.
- Well laid out parking areas should be prepared for crowd management.