'Not just a performer': PM Imran Khan saddened over Farooq Qaiser's death

Prime Minister Imran Khan (left) and Pakistani TV icon Farooq Qaiser. — Twitter/File

PM Imran Khan says Qaiser would constantly raise awareness about social injustices and issues.

The premier sends his condolences and prayers to the legendary puppeteer's family.

Qaiser died of cardiac arrest in Islamabad at the age of 76 today.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of Pakistani TV icon Farooq Qaiser — popularly known as Uncle Sargam.

Qaiser, who is regarded as one of the pioneers of puppetry and art in Pakistan, died of cardiac arrest in Islamabad at the age of 76 today.

"Saddened to learn of Farooq Qaiser's death. He was not just a performer but would constantly raise awareness about social injustices and issues," the premier said.

"My condolences and prayers go to his family," he added.

Related items Farooq Qaiser aka Uncle Sargam passes away

Uncle Sargam, a household name for Pakistani kids of the 80s and 90s, was born on October 31, 1945, in Lahore.



He began his career as an artist after completing graduation from the National College of Arts in Lahore.

Children’s shows Kaliyan, Sargam Sargam, and Daak Time are popular TV shows of Farooq Qaiser.

Uncle Sargam and Maasi Museebtay are regarded as Pakistan's legendary puppet duo.