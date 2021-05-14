Farooq Qaiser aka Uncle Sargam passes away. — Twitter

Pakistani TV icon and one of the pioneers of puppetry and art Farooq Qaiser, popularly known as Uncle Sargam, died on Friday.



According to reports, Farooq Qaiser died of a cardiac arrest in Islamabad.

Uncle Sargam, who was a household name for Pakistani kids of the 80s and 90s, was born on October 31, 1945 in Lahore.

He began his career as an artist after completing graduation from National College of Arts in Lahore.

Children’s show Kaliyan, Sargam Sargam and Daak Time are popular TV shows of Farooq Qaiser.

Uncle Sargam and Maasi Museebtay are regarded as Pakistan's legendary puppet duo.