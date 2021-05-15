Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday May 15 2021
Alec Baldwin bashes internet's rapidly growing 'cancel culture'

Saturday May 15, 2021

Alec Baldwin wrote that the new trend of “cancelling” celebrities and public figures is like a destructive “forest fire”

American actor Alec Baldwin has criticized the rapidly growing “cancel culture” on the internet on Friday.

Turning to Twitter, the actor, 63, wrote that the new trend of “cancelling” celebrities and public figures is like a destructive “forest fire”.

“Cancel culture is like a forest fire in constant need of fuel. Functioning objectively. No prejudice. No code. Just destroy. The deserving and the undeserving alike,” wrote Baldwin.

His charged tweet comes only a day after he criticized the media coverage that was given to his wife Hilaria Baldwin’s scandal regarding the inconsistent account of her heritage.

“There appears to be a zero tolerance policy for bad behavior everywhere except where it matters most: the US Congress,” he wrote on Thursday.

