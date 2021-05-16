Bella Hadid shares throwback picture from anti-Israel protest

Bella Hadid on Saturday reiterated her demand that Israel end its military occupation and apartheid over Palestine.

The model shared a throwback picture from four years ago from a protest demonstration where she is seen holding a pro-Palestine placard.

The caption accompanying her picture read, ""it has always been #freepalestine . ALWAYS. I have a lot to say about this but for now , please read and educate yourself. This is not about religion."

She added, "This is not about spewing hate on one or the other. This is about Israeli colonization , ethnic cleansing , military occupation and apartheid over the Palestinian people that has been going on for YEARS!"



