Sunday May 16 2021
Bella Hadid shares throwback picture from anti-Israel protest

Sunday May 16, 2021

Bella Hadid on Saturday reiterated her demand that Israel end its military occupation and apartheid over Palestine.

The model shared a throwback picture from four years ago from a protest demonstration where she is seen holding a pro-Palestine placard.

The caption accompanying her picture read, ""it has always been #freepalestine . ALWAYS. I have a lot to say about this but for now , please read and educate yourself. This is not about religion." 

She added, "This is not about spewing hate on one or the other. This is about Israeli colonization , ethnic cleansing , military occupation and apartheid over the Palestinian people that has been going on for YEARS!"


