Cyclone Tauktae 800km away from Karachi, poses no threat to coastline: PMD

The current status of Cyclone Tauktae. Photo: Courtesy Tropical Cyclone Warning Centre, Karachi

Pakistan Meteorological department gives update on movement of Cyclone Tauktae, says no threat to Pakistan coastal areas.

PMD warns of dust and thunderstorm rain with few moderate to heavy falls and gusty winds in Tharparkar, Umerkot and Sanghar districts and isolated places of Badin.

PMD alert advises fishermen of Sindh to suspend activities till May 19.

No coastal area of Pakistan is under threat from Cyclone Tauktae, the Pakistan Meteorological Department confirmed in its latest advisory on the cyclone issued Monday morning.



PMD has, however, warned of dust and thunderstorm rain with few moderate to heavy falls and gusty winds of 40-60kmph in Tharparkar, Umerkot and Sanghar districts and isolated places of Badin because of Cyclone Tauktae's influence.

The warning has been issued for May 17 - May 19.

In addition to this, "very hot and dry weather with occasional gusty winds" is likely to continue in Karachi, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benanzirabad, Badin and Thatta districts till tomorrow (Tuesday).



Sea conditions will remain rough to very rough and fishermen of Sindh are advised to suspend their activities till May 19, the PMD alert read.

Current status of Cyclone Tauktae

According to the Met office, Cyclone Tauktae has gained more strength and moved North/northwestward at a speed of 18 kmph in the last 12 hours.

It now lays at a distance of about 730 km south of Thatta and 800 km south-southeast of Karachi.

The system is likely to move further northward and cross Indian Gujarat by May 17 night/ May 18 morning, PMD said.

12 killed in India as Cyclone Tautkae brushes past Karnataka, Kerala, Goa and Maharashtra

At least 12 people died in torrential rain and winds as virus-hit India braces for the powerful Cyclone Tauktae, with tens of thousands being evacuated from their homes.

Cyclone Tauktae -- India's first major tropical storm this season -- is moving northwards in parallel with the country's western coast, bringing heavy rains, thunderstorms and strong winds to several states, the meteorological department said.

The deaths so far have been reported across coastal districts of four states: Karnataka, Kerala, Goa and Maharashtra.



Several towns and villages were flooded and properties damaged, officials added.

Up to 75,000 people are set to be evacuated from coastal districts in Gujarat, where the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination rollout will be suspended on Monday and Tuesday, officials told AFP.