Robert De Niro sheds light on ‘excruciating’ injury on Martin Scorsese film set

Monday May 17 2021
By
Web Desk

American actor Robert De Niro recently spilled the beans on the ‘excruciating pain’ he suffered on the set of a Martin Scorsese film.

The actor spoke about his accident during an interview with IndieWire “I tore my quad somehow. It's just a simple stepping over something and I just went down.”

“The pain was excruciating and now I have to get it fixed. But it happens, especially when you get older, you have to be prepared for unexpected things. But it's manageable.”

“What I'm doing with Scorsese in Killers of the Flower Moon, I'm pretty much a sedentary character in a way. I don't move around a lot, thank God. So we'll manage. I just have to get the procedure done and keep it straight in a certain position and let it heal.

