CAA imposes Rs600 additional fee on domestic flights in Pakistan

Tuesday May 18, 2021
The Civil Aviation Authority(CAA) has decided to charge an additional Rs600 from customers for domestic flights, sources told Geo News on Tuesday.
Passengers will be charged a CAA fee of Rs 600 at the time of booking a ticket, sources in the airlines said.
Rs100 will be charged from passengers for security while Rs500 will be charged from them as embarkation fee. All airlines have been informed by the CAA to collect the amount from customers at the time of booking.
The airlines will collect the fees on tickets and submit them to the aviation authority, according to sources.