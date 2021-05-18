Can't connect right now! retry
CAA imposes Rs600 additional fee on domestic flights in Pakistan

Passengers will be charged a CAA fee of Rs 600 at the time of booking a ticket. (Representational Image) Photo: AFP/File
  • CAA has decided to charge Rs600 on domestic flight tickets at the time of booking.
  • Rs100 will be charged for security while Rs 500 embarkation fee will be recovered from the airline through tickets.
  • Airlines will collect the amount from customers and deposit it with the CAA. 

The Civil Aviation Authority(CAA) has decided to charge an additional Rs600 from customers for domestic flights, sources told Geo News on Tuesday.

Passengers will be charged a CAA fee of Rs 600 at the time of booking a ticket, sources in the airlines said. 

Rs100 will be charged from passengers for security while Rs500 will be charged from them as embarkation fee. All airlines have been informed by the CAA to collect the amount from customers at the time of booking. 

The airlines will collect the fees on tickets and submit them to the aviation authority, according to sources.

