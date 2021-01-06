Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Jan 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Civil Aviation Authority divided into three parts after restructuring

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 06, 2021

Photo: Geo News
  • CAA has decided to undergo restructuring and has been divided into three divisions 
  • The three divisions include the Regulatory Division, Airport Services and Operations, and Support Functions
  • Director-General of CAA has issued a written order to implement the decisions with immediate effect

KARACHI: Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA)'s Board has decided to restructure the authority and has divided it into three divisions, an official notification read.

According to the notification, after seeking approval from the Board, the Director-General of CAA has issued a written order to implement the decisions with immediate effect.

The authority has been divided into three divisions, including the Regulatory Division, Airport Services and Operations, and Support Functions. 

Read more: Flight Lt (r) Khaqan Murtaza appointed new DG CAA

As part of the restructuring process, the Director-General of CAA will supervise the two posts of Additional Director-Generals for the Regulatory Division and the Airport Services and Operations, respectively.

Meanwhile, four posts of Deputy Director-Generals have also been created. Two Deputy DGs will work under the DG Regulatory Division, and the other two will work under the DG of Airport Services and Operations.

According to the board, the restructuring of CAA has been done to improve service delivery and governance within the organisation.

Read this too: Civil Aviation Authority suspends licenses of 34 PIA pilots

Read the official notification here:



More From Pakistan:

PPP seminar pays respect to former prime ministers Benazir and Zulfikar Ali Bhutto

PPP seminar pays respect to former prime ministers Benazir and Zulfikar Ali Bhutto
Maryam Nawaz urges Hazara community to bury slain coal miners

Maryam Nawaz urges Hazara community to bury slain coal miners
Govt removes IG Islamabad from post, appoints Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman in his stead

Govt removes IG Islamabad from post, appoints Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman in his stead
PTI govt relaxes PPRA rules to procure coronavirus vaccine

PTI govt relaxes PPRA rules to procure coronavirus vaccine
Machh tragedy: PM Imran Khan promises to visit Hazaras 'very soon'

Machh tragedy: PM Imran Khan promises to visit Hazaras 'very soon'
Watch: Karachiites stunned to see ostrich running across a road

Watch: Karachiites stunned to see ostrich running across a road
UHS Lahore announces admission date for MBBS, BDS academic session

UHS Lahore announces admission date for MBBS, BDS academic session
Fazl condemns Machh massacre, questions PTI govt claim of defeating terrorists

Fazl condemns Machh massacre, questions PTI govt claim of defeating terrorists
UHS delays MBBS, BDS exams till February 1

UHS delays MBBS, BDS exams till February 1
Malaysian council slams India for human rights violations in occupied Kashmir

Malaysian council slams India for human rights violations in occupied Kashmir
Karachi’s famous Burnes Road to become traffic-free from January 10

Karachi’s famous Burnes Road to become traffic-free from January 10

Latest

view all