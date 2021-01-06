Civil Aviation Authority divided into three parts after restructuring

Photo: Geo News

CAA has decided to undergo restructuring and has been divided into three divisions

The three divisions include the Regulatory Division, Airport Services and Operations, and Support Functions

Director-General of CAA has issued a written order to implement the decisions with immediate effect



KARACHI: Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA)'s Board has decided to restructure the authority and has divided it into three divisions, an official notification read.



According to the notification, after seeking approval from the Board, the Director-General of CAA has issued a written order to implement the decisions with immediate effect.

The authority has been divided into three divisions, including the Regulatory Division, Airport Services and Operations, and Support Functions.

As part of the restructuring process, the Director-General of CAA will supervise the two posts of Additional Director-Generals for the Regulatory Division and the Airport Services and Operations, respectively.

Meanwhile, four posts of Deputy Director-Generals have also been created. Two Deputy DGs will work under the DG Regulatory Division, and the other two will work under the DG of Airport Services and Operations.

According to the board, the restructuring of CAA has been done to improve service delivery and governance within the organisation.



