Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday May 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince William devastated after Harry blasts Prince Charles for inflicting trauma

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 19, 2021

Prince William is sad over Harry's attack on Charles and thinks that a reunion is too far-fetched

Prince William is feeling saddened after Prince Harry blamed his father, Prince Charles, of inflicting him with childhood trauma and pain. 

The Duke of Cambridge is sad over Harry's attack and thinks that a reunion is too far-fetched.

A royal source told the Daily Mail, "Prince William is, of course, saddened by the recent developments because of the way Prince Harry is putting such deeply personal pain into the public domain, invading all the family's privacy.

"It is fair to say that, even now, William does privately have conversations about the relationship with his father, which has been strained in the past," the insider added.

"There was much hurt after his mother's death and both brothers at times found their father's commitment to his work difficult to comprehend," the source went on.

They added that William had "learned lessons from his upbringing" and plans to put his family first but also believes developing a relationship with his dad is "critical" for the monarchy's future.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle’s ex-boyfriend lauds her for courageously calling out the royals

Meghan Markle’s ex-boyfriend lauds her for courageously calling out the royals
Katherine Schwarzenegger sheds light on how Chris Pratt is doing as a 'girl dad'

Katherine Schwarzenegger sheds light on how Chris Pratt is doing as a 'girl dad'
Emma Stone calls 'childhood crush' Leonardo DiCaprio love of her life

Emma Stone calls 'childhood crush' Leonardo DiCaprio love of her life
Priyanka Chopra's 'Text For You' co-star Sam Heughan swoons over her

Priyanka Chopra's 'Text For You' co-star Sam Heughan swoons over her

Chrissy Teigen loses out on major Bloomingdale’s deal after bullying scandal

Chrissy Teigen loses out on major Bloomingdale’s deal after bullying scandal

Prince Harry to 'absolutely join' royal famiy at Princess Diana's statue unveiling

Prince Harry to 'absolutely join' royal famiy at Princess Diana's statue unveiling

Ramy Youssef pens touching story of a Palestinian girl offering help to Flint residents

Ramy Youssef pens touching story of a Palestinian girl offering help to Flint residents

Ryan Eggold calls for aid for Palestine after Israeli attacks

Ryan Eggold calls for aid for Palestine after Israeli attacks

John Oliver rails at Israel for ‘war crimes’ and ‘apartheid’ against Palestinians

John Oliver rails at Israel for ‘war crimes’ and ‘apartheid’ against Palestinians

US actor Charles Grodin dead at 86

US actor Charles Grodin dead at 86
Hannah Montana star reveals her reason for quitting Disney show

Hannah Montana star reveals her reason for quitting Disney show
Emma Stone reveals most surreal moment of her life

Emma Stone reveals most surreal moment of her life

Latest

view all