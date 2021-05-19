Prince William devastated after Harry blasts Prince Charles for inflicting trauma

Prince William is sad over Harry's attack on Charles and thinks that a reunion is too far-fetched

Prince William is feeling saddened after Prince Harry blamed his father, Prince Charles, of inflicting him with childhood trauma and pain.



The Duke of Cambridge is sad over Harry's attack and thinks that a reunion is too far-fetched.

A royal source told the Daily Mail, "Prince William is, of course, saddened by the recent developments because of the way Prince Harry is putting such deeply personal pain into the public domain, invading all the family's privacy.

"It is fair to say that, even now, William does privately have conversations about the relationship with his father, which has been strained in the past," the insider added.

"There was much hurt after his mother's death and both brothers at times found their father's commitment to his work difficult to comprehend," the source went on.

They added that William had "learned lessons from his upbringing" and plans to put his family first but also believes developing a relationship with his dad is "critical" for the monarchy's future.