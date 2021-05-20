Can't connect right now! retry
health
Thursday May 20 2021
By
AFP

Coronavirus vaccines have helped nine people become billionaires: campaign group

By
AFP

Thursday May 20, 2021

  • Nine new billionaires emerge with profits from COVID-19 jabs.
  • Topping the list of new vaccine billionaires are CEO of Moderna Stephane Bancel, and his BioNTech counterpart Ugur Sahin.
  • Three other neobillionaires are co-founders of the Chinese vaccine company CanSino Biologics.

PARIS: Profits from Covid-19 jabs have helped at least nine people become billionaires, a campaign group said Thursday, calling for an end to pharmaceutical corporations’ “monopoly control” on vaccine technology.

“Between them, the nine new billionaires have a combined net wealth of $19.3 billion (15.8 billion euros), enough to fully vaccinate all people in low-income countries 1.3 times,” The People’s Vaccine Alliance said in a statement.

The alliance, a network of organizations and activists campaigning for an end to property rights and patents for inoculations, said its figures were based on the Forbes Rich List data.

Read more: Not a problem for Pakistanis if Saudi Arabia imposes coronavirus vaccination restriction for Hajj: official

“These billionaires are the human face of the huge profits many pharmaceutical corporations are making from the monopoly they hold on these vaccines,” said Anna Marriott from charity Oxfam, which is part of the alliance.

In addition to the new mega-rich, eight existing billionaires have seen their combined wealth increase by $32.2 billion thanks to the vaccine rollout, the alliance said.

Topping the list of new vaccine billionaires were the CEO of Moderna Stephane Bancel, and his BioNTech counterpart Ugur Sahin.

Three other neobillionaires are co-founders of the Chinese vaccine company CanSino Biologics.

The research comes ahead of the G20 Global Health Summit on Friday, which has been a lightning rod for growing calls to temporarily remove intellectual property protections on Covid-19 vaccines.

Proponents say doing so would boost production in developing countries and address the dramatic inequity in access.

The United States, as well as influential figures like Pope Francis, back the idea of a global waiver on patent protections.

Read more: Rich nations vaccinating one person every second for coronavirus

At a Paris summit seeking to boost financing in Africa amid the pandemic on Tuesday, French President Emmanuel Macron called for the removal of “all these constraints in terms of intellectual property which blocks the production of certain types of vaccines.”

The European Commission said Wednesday it would be a “constructive” voice in WTO talks on the issue.

“The highly effective vaccines we have are thanks to massive amounts of taxpayers’ money so it can’t be fair that private individuals are cashing in while hundreds of millions face second and third waves completely unprotected,” said Heidi Chow, Senior Policy and Campaigns Manager at Global Justice Now, which helped analyze the billionaire data.

“As thousands of people die each day in India, it is utterly repugnant... to put the interests of the billionaire owners of Big Pharma ahead of the desperate needs of millions,” she added.

Manufacturers have stressed that patent protection is not the limiting factor in ramping up vaccine production.

They say a wide range of issues — from the set up of manufacturing sites, to the sourcing of raw materials, to the availability of qualified personnel — are holding up the manufacturing process.

More From Health:

Senior Hamas official thinks ceasefire efforts with Israel will succeed

Senior Hamas official thinks ceasefire efforts with Israel will succeed
Antarctica gives birth to world’s largest iceberg

Antarctica gives birth to world’s largest iceberg
US allows Pfizer vaccine in fridge for a month

US allows Pfizer vaccine in fridge for a month
US progressives seek to block arms sale to Israel

US progressives seek to block arms sale to Israel
UK insists vaccines work against Indian Covid variant

UK insists vaccines work against Indian Covid variant
UK police investigating officer who shouted 'free Palestine' at London protest

UK police investigating officer who shouted 'free Palestine' at London protest
Biden urges 'de-escalation', Netanyahu says will press on with Gaza attacks

Biden urges 'de-escalation', Netanyahu says will press on with Gaza attacks
UAE to allow non-nationals 100% ownership of companies starting from June

UAE to allow non-nationals 100% ownership of companies starting from June
EU agrees to open doors to vaccinated foreigners

EU agrees to open doors to vaccinated foreigners
Cyclone Tauktae: Hunt on for 51 missing after barge sinks near Mumbai

Cyclone Tauktae: Hunt on for 51 missing after barge sinks near Mumbai
Turkey slams US for claiming Erdogan's remarks ignited 'anti-Semitism'

Turkey slams US for claiming Erdogan's remarks ignited 'anti-Semitism'
FM Qureshi leaves for NY to highlight Israel's aggression against Palestinians at UN

FM Qureshi leaves for NY to highlight Israel's aggression against Palestinians at UN

Latest

view all