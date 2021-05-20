Can't connect right now! retry
world
Thursday May 20 2021
By
Reuters

Bernie Sanders brings in resolution blocking sale of arms to Israel

By
Reuters

Thursday May 20, 2021

US Senator for Vermont Bernie Sanders. Photo: File

  • Sanders says Americans need to take a "hard look" at whether the weapons sales fuel conflict between Israel and Palestinians.
  • Sanders resolution follows a measure introduced by US Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Mark Pocan and Rashida Tlaib.
  • Joe Biden has approved potential sale of $735 million in weapons to Israel this year, and sent it to Congress for formal review.

WASHINGTON: Former US presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders has introduced a resolution in the Senate blocking the sale of $735 million weapons to Israel on Thursday, similar to the symbolic one brought in the House of Representatives in response to Israeli bombing of Gaza.

"At a moment when US-made bombs are devastating Gaza, and killing women and children, we cannot simply let another huge arms sale go through without even a congressional debate," said Sanders, an independent who votes with Democrats.

Democratic President Joe Biden's administration approved the potential sale of $735 million in weapons to Israel this year, and sent it to Congress for formal review.

Read more: Bernie Sanders calls out Netanyahu's 'desperate, racist authoritarian' regime

The clashes have prompted calls from some lawmakers for a more concerted US effort to stop the violence, including Israeli airstrikes that have killed dozens of civilians, most of them Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Sanders, a former candidate for Democratic presidential nomination, said Americans need to take a "hard look" at whether the weapons sales fuel conflict between Israel and Palestinians.

His resolution follows a measure introduced by US Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Mark Pocan and Rashida Tlaib, which has at least six other co-sponsors, including some of the most left-leaning Democrats in the House.

Read more: Senior Hamas official thinks ceasefire efforts with Israel will succeed

The measures were unlikely to pass in either the House or Senate, where bipartisan support for arms sales for Israel has traditionally been strong. 

More From World:

India orders tighter surveillance of 'black fungus' hitting coronavirus patients

India orders tighter surveillance of 'black fungus' hitting coronavirus patients
Muslim countries to demand 'immediate ceasefire' in Gaza, says Qureshi ahead of UNGA address

Muslim countries to demand 'immediate ceasefire' in Gaza, says Qureshi ahead of UNGA address
BBC says wrongly referred to EU election report during Ishaq Dar interview

BBC says wrongly referred to EU election report during Ishaq Dar interview
Coronavirus vaccines have helped nine people become billionaires: campaign group

Coronavirus vaccines have helped nine people become billionaires: campaign group
Bernie Sanders calls out Netanyahu's 'desperate, racist authoritarian' regime

Bernie Sanders calls out Netanyahu's 'desperate, racist authoritarian' regime
Senior Hamas official thinks ceasefire efforts with Israel will succeed

Senior Hamas official thinks ceasefire efforts with Israel will succeed
Antarctica gives birth to world’s largest iceberg

Antarctica gives birth to world’s largest iceberg
US progressives seek to block arms sale to Israel

US progressives seek to block arms sale to Israel
UK police investigating officer who shouted 'free Palestine' at London protest

UK police investigating officer who shouted 'free Palestine' at London protest
Biden urges 'de-escalation', Netanyahu says will press on with Gaza attacks

Biden urges 'de-escalation', Netanyahu says will press on with Gaza attacks
UAE to allow non-nationals 100% ownership of companies starting from June

UAE to allow non-nationals 100% ownership of companies starting from June
EU agrees to open doors to vaccinated foreigners

EU agrees to open doors to vaccinated foreigners

Latest

view all