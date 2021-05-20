Bernie Sanders brings in resolution blocking sale of arms to Israel

US Senator for Vermont Bernie Sanders. Photo: File

Sanders says Americans need to take a "hard look" at whether the weapons sales fuel conflict between Israel and Palestinians.

Sanders resolution follows a measure introduced by US Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Mark Pocan and Rashida Tlaib.

Joe Biden has approved potential sale of $735 million in weapons to Israel this year, and sent it to Congress for formal review.

WASHINGTON: Former US presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders has introduced a resolution in the Senate blocking the sale of $735 million weapons to Israel on Thursday, similar to the symbolic one brought in the House of Representatives in response to Israeli bombing of Gaza.

"At a moment when US-made bombs are devastating Gaza, and killing women and children, we cannot simply let another huge arms sale go through without even a congressional debate," said Sanders, an independent who votes with Democrats.

Democratic President Joe Biden's administration approved the potential sale of $735 million in weapons to Israel this year, and sent it to Congress for formal review.

Read more: Bernie Sanders calls out Netanyahu's 'desperate, racist authoritarian' regime

The clashes have prompted calls from some lawmakers for a more concerted US effort to stop the violence, including Israeli airstrikes that have killed dozens of civilians, most of them Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Sanders, a former candidate for Democratic presidential nomination, said Americans need to take a "hard look" at whether the weapons sales fuel conflict between Israel and Palestinians.

His resolution follows a measure introduced by US Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Mark Pocan and Rashida Tlaib, which has at least six other co-sponsors, including some of the most left-leaning Democrats in the House.

Read more: Senior Hamas official thinks ceasefire efforts with Israel will succeed

The measures were unlikely to pass in either the House or Senate, where bipartisan support for arms sales for Israel has traditionally been strong.