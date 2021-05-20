Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday May 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Piers Morgan voices out against ‘spineless’ Prince Harry

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 20, 2021

Piers Morgan voices out against ‘spineless’ Prince Harry

Piers Morgan recently came forward with another scathing takedown of the ‘spineless’ former royal Prince Harry.

Morgan wrote his piece for the Mail Online and it read, “It’s shameful enough that Harry is once again publicly hammering his father in public like this, just as he did to Oprah when he sounded like a petulant teenager as he berated Charles for cutting him off financially and not taking his calls.”

“But for him to implicitly criticise the Queen and Prince Philip for the ‘genetic pain and suffering’ they supposedly inflicted on Charles which then got inflicted on him is beneath contempt.”

More From Entertainment:

Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif excited after watching 'Friends' Reunion trailer

Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif excited after watching 'Friends' Reunion trailer

Prince Harry’s army pal weighs in on royal lineage: 'He was never royal'

Prince Harry’s army pal weighs in on royal lineage: 'He was never royal'
'America's Sweetheart': Chase Hudson releases behind the scene video with Charli D'Amelio

'America's Sweetheart': Chase Hudson releases behind the scene video with Charli D'Amelio
BTS Suga sheds light on language barrier from fans

BTS Suga sheds light on language barrier from fans
Inquiry reveals outcome of BBC journalist tricking Princes Diana for interview

Inquiry reveals outcome of BBC journalist tricking Princes Diana for interview
Prince Harry on a ‘war path far from happiness’: report

Prince Harry on a ‘war path far from happiness’: report
BBC and journalist Bashir slated over 1995 Princess Diana interview

BBC and journalist Bashir slated over 1995 Princess Diana interview
Experts address Prince Harry’s decision to 'fly solo' in US: report

Experts address Prince Harry’s decision to 'fly solo' in US: report
Nick Jonas to host BBMAs while nursing cracked rib

Nick Jonas to host BBMAs while nursing cracked rib
Prince Harry bashes Prince William, Kate Middleton’s ‘barrage of nannies’

Prince Harry bashes Prince William, Kate Middleton’s ‘barrage of nannies’
Princess Diana’s pal weighs in on Prince Harry’s life choices post Megxit

Princess Diana’s pal weighs in on Prince Harry’s life choices post Megxit
KJ Apa expecting first child with model girlfriend Clara Berry

KJ Apa expecting first child with model girlfriend Clara Berry

Latest

view all