Piers Morgan voices out against ‘spineless’ Prince Harry

Piers Morgan recently came forward with another scathing takedown of the ‘spineless’ former royal Prince Harry.

Morgan wrote his piece for the Mail Online and it read, “It’s shameful enough that Harry is once again publicly hammering his father in public like this, just as he did to Oprah when he sounded like a petulant teenager as he berated Charles for cutting him off financially and not taking his calls.”

“But for him to implicitly criticise the Queen and Prince Philip for the ‘genetic pain and suffering’ they supposedly inflicted on Charles which then got inflicted on him is beneath contempt.”