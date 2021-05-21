Pakistan marks Palestine Day today to show solidarity with victims of Gaza massacre

Hundreds take part in a protest held outside the Karachi Press Club to protest against the Israeli massacre in Gaza Picture is from May 19. Photo: Twitter

Protests in Pakistan to take place today to show solidarity with the victims of the Gaza massacre.

Israel has killed more than 250 Palestinians in the 11-day war with Hamas.

A ceasefire came into force last night between Israel and Hamas after 11 days of hostilities.

ISLAMABAD: The government of Pakistan is marking today (Friday) as "Palestine Day" to show solidarity with the people of Palestine, who have been braving a massacre at the hands of Israel since the past 11 days.

Israel has been pounding Gaza with air strikes, killing more than 250 men, women and children since tensions heightened following the Sheikh Jarrah evictions and Israeli police brutality at the Al-Aqsa mosque.



Pakistan has raised its voice against Israeli aggression at the United Nations, with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi saying that the voice of the Palestinians cannot and will not be silenced.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed officials to make preparations for holding state-level protests against the Israeli atrocities on Friday.

The PM had issued the orders during a meeting he chaired of government spokespersons. The aides of the PM had advised him to hold such a demonstration on Friday.

Hamas-Israel ceasefire comes into force

A highly anticipated ceasefire between Israel and Hamas that runs the Palestinian Gaza Strip officially came into force early Friday at 2:00am (2300GMT Thursday).

Only celebratory gunfire was heard on Gaza streets, AFP journalists said as truce came into effect three hours after the decision was made by Netanyahu's cabinet.

Earlier, Israel had announced a ceasefire to bring to a close an 11-day military operation in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office had issued a statement on Thursday that said his Security Cabinet has unilaterally approved the ceasefire proposal put forward by Egypt.

“The political leaders emphasized that the reality on the ground will be that which determines the future of the campaign,” the statement said.

The Egyptian-mediated decision came as the Israeli premier was under increased pressure from the US to halt the offensive.

The Hamas representatives were not available for immediate comment.

Since May 10 when the offensive was launched, Israel has launched hundreds of airstrikes that it says have targeted Hamas’ infrastructure, including a vast tunnel network.

In the southern Gaza town of Rafah, devastating Israeli air strikes turned buildings into clouds of dust and rubble, as an ambulance sped across town to help the wounded.

UN Middle East peace envoy Tor Wennesland was visiting Qatar for talks with Ismail Haniyeh, the political leader of Hamas, as part of an effort to "restore calm," according to a diplomatic source.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said "indirect talks" with Hamas were essential to advancing efforts toward an end of hostilities.

"Of course Hamas has to be included, because without Hamas there will be no ceasefire," Merkel said, who also spoke to Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas Thursday, where they agreed the need "for a speedy ceasefire".