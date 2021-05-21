Can't connect right now! retry
Friday May 21 2021
PSL 6: Quetta Gladiators to miss out on Ben Cutting in remaining matches

Friday May 21, 2021

Australian all-rounder Ben Cutting. — AFP/File

  • Quetta Gladiators to face a setback as their foreign player has not agreed to join their side.
  • Cutting does not want to spend his time in quarantine any more.
  • PCB is set to announce the schedule for the remaining matches of the tournament today.

LAHORE: Australian all-rounder Ben Cutting will not be able to partake in the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021, sources said Friday.

Quetta Gladiators will face a setback as their foreign player has not agreed to join their side for the rest of the tournament, sources informed Geo News.

Cutting had undergone quarantine at The Maldives after playing in the Indian Premier League — and now he does not want to spend his time in quarantine anymore, sources added.

PCB to announce schedule today

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is set to announce the schedule for the remaining matches of the tournament today, sources said, adding the cricketers would enter the bio-secure bubble on May 23 and as per the PCB's plan and will travel to Abu Dhabi between May 25-26.

Players from Sri Lanka and Bangladesh that are playing in the PSL 2021 will arrive in Pakistan and, after completing their quarantine period, will depart for Abu Dhabi with the Pakistani players.

Sources informed Geo News, it is likely the players will be given a single dose of the coronavirus jabs. Players from other countries are likely to arrive in Abu Dhabi directly on May 23 for the league.

Sources said the first of the remaining matches are likely to be held on June 5. The final will be played 15 days later, on June 20.

UAE grants approval for remaining matches

After what was a very tense wait, the PCB finally got the approval from the UAE authorities, to host the remaining matches of the PSL in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

“We are delighted with this development as the remaining hurdles in the staging of the remaining HBL PSL 6 matches in Abu Dhabi have been overcome and all systems are now good to go,” PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan had said.

“The holding of the remaining matches in Abu Dhabi will allow our fans to once again follow and support their favourite players and teams through our high-quality broadcast coverage of one of the most competitive cricket leagues in the world," he had said.

