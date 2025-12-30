 
Shaheen Shah Afridi recalled from BBL after 'unexpected injury'

Left-arm pacer plays four matches in BBL with claiming just two wickets

December 30, 2025

Pakistans pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi walks in ground while representing Brisbane Heat during Big Bash League (BBL) 15. —X/@iShaheenAfridi
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has recalled left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi from the ongoing Big Bash League 15 (BBL) after he sustained an “unexpected injury” during Brisbane Heat's match against the Adelaide Strikers on Saturday.  

Taking to X, the Brisbane Heat player expressed gratitude towards the BBL management, his franchise, and fans for supporting him during his debut.

“I'm massively thankful to the Brisbane Heat team and fans for showering me with immense love and support,” he wrote.

The Pakistan ODI captain also confirmed that he has been recalled by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for rehabilitation.

“Due to an unexpected injury, I have been called back by the PCB and will have to take a rehab. Hopefully, I will be back on the field soon,” Shaheen added. “Meanwhile, I will be cheering for the amazing team.”

The 25-year-old played four matches in this year's BBL, claiming just two wickets at an economy rate of 11.19.

Shaheen is also not part of Pakistan's T20I squad for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka. Both he and former captain Babar Azam were excluded from the refreshed squad due to their commitments in BBL 15.

Pakistan is scheduled to play three T20Is against Sri Lanka, followed by a home series against Australia at the end of January, as part of their preparations for the T20 World Cup 2025, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

The extent of Shaheen's knee injury also raises questions over his availability for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, which begins on 7 February in India and Sri Lanka.

