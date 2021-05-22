Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday May 22 2021
By
Reuters

Thousands march in Britain to voice support for Palestine

Saturday May 22, 2021

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators attend a protest following Israeli attacks on Palestine, in London, Britain May 22, 2021. — Reuters

  • Protesters call for sanctions on Israel during march in London.
  • Some were draped in Palestinian flags and set off green and red smoke flares.
  • Gaza medical officials say 248 people were killed in the Palestinian enclave.

LONDON: Thousands marched through London and other cities in the United Kingdom on Saturday to protest against Israeli air strikes on the Gaza Strip during fighting with the Hamas group.

Protesters called for sanctions on Israel during the march in London. Some were draped in Palestinian flags and set off green and red smoke flares. Others carried banners declaring "Free Palestine", "Stop bombing Gaza" and "Sanctions on Israel".

A ceasefire on Friday, mediated by Egypt, ended 11 days of hostilities, during which the Israeli military pounded Gaza with air strikes which it said were a response to rockets fired at Israel by Palestinian groups.

Gaza medical officials said 248 people were killed in the Palestinian enclave, and aid officials have expressed concern about the humanitarian situation there.

Health officials said 13 people were killed in Israel in the hostilities, during which the Israeli military said Hamas, Islamic Jihad and other groups fired around 4,350 rockets, many of which did not reach Israel or were intercepted.

