entertainment
Sunday May 23 2021
Candace Owens slams Meghan Markle for ‘grooming’ Prince Harry

Candace Owens recently put Meghan Markle on blast for allegedly ‘grooming’ Prince Harry into believing she is “his mother reincarnate.”

Owens called the former royal out on Twitter for being “a typical leftist, narcissist” for her alleged actions.

"I cannot say enough that Prince Harry is in an emotionally abusive relationship. Meghan has groomed him to believe that she is his mother reincarnate—only this time, he has a chance to save her. It is so disturbing to watch. Please stop putting cameras on him."


