Punjab launches new coronavirus vaccination card

The new coronavirus vaccination card launched by the Punjab government. Photo: Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department

LAHORE: Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department on Monday launched a new coronavirus vaccination card to facilitate citizens, said a press release.



The press release said that the secretary Sarah Aslam launched the new card on the directions of Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid.

“The card will help citizens keep a record of their vaccination as well as dates of next dose," said Aslam at the launch.

Read more: Punjab reports drastic decline in coronavirus positivity ratio

The secretary urged the people of the province "to get their second dose in time as mentioned on cards."

"I urge people follow social distancing and use masks," said Aslam.