Punjab reports drastic decline in coronavirus positivity ratio

A Reuters file image of women wearing masks shopping in Rawalpindi. File photo

Coronavirus positivity ratio in Pakistan's largest province, Punjab, has reduced to a low level.



The positivity rate has come down to 3.13% in Punjab overall, whereas, in Lahore, the rate has reduced to 2.42%.



In the last 24 hours, 29,121 coronavirus tests were conducted in the provincial capital out of which 914 returned positive.



The positivity ratio in the country's largest province, Punjab, has gone down by a large margin, according to a report released by the Punjab Health Department on Sunday.



The positivity rate has come down to 3.13% in Punjab overall, whereas, in Lahore, the rate has reduced to 2.42%.



In the last 24 hours, 29,121 coronavirus tests were conducted in Lahore out of which 914 tested positive.



As per the details published in the report, about 55 patients are undergoing treatment for coronavirus in extensive care units of various hospitals throughout Punjab.

At least 29 people have lost their lives to the virus over the past 24 hours.



Read more: Coronavirus update: Pakistan's total caseload crosses 900,000 grim mark

Meanwhile, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid held a press conference apprising the current coronavirus situation of the province.

"Strict implementation of SOPs led to a reduction in coronavirus tests. As of today, 901 cases emerged across the province. For the first time, less than a thousand cases have been reported across the province," the provincial minister noted.

She said that eight more vaccination centres will be set up across the province next week.



Rashid further said about 2.8 million people in Punjab have been vaccinated against coronavirus, requesting people to get the vaccine jab as soon as possible.

"NCOC targets Punjab for 140,000 more vaccinations in May, " she added.

Highlighting that wearing a mask can save up to 72% chances of virus transmission, the minister urged the citizens to strictly observe the COVID-19 protocols.

The minister lashed out at former Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif, saying that she had undergone treatment in various hospitals throughout Pakistan for her ailment but had not abandoned the country.

Rashid urged the PML-N president to seek treatment in Pakistan rather than going abroad for it.