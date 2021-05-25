Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday May 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton attracts hilarious remarks from William as she becomes DJ to impress him

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 25, 2021

Kate Middleton and Prince William visited Scotland’s Violence Reduction Unit earlier this week as a part of their Royal duties, where the Duchess of Cambridge tried her hand at Djing to create a tune.

On their way to the unit, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stopped at the Heavy Sound CIC which has a bus equipped with music instruments. And Kate decided to give it a try!

Kate made a failed attempt to create a tune and sparked laughter from her hubby Prince William, responding: 'Please turn it off!’

Kate and William - who carried out their first engagement together in Scotland as part of their joint tour of the nation -  shared snippets of their visit on Instagram, wherein the Duchess can be seen exploring how to DJ.

 

Kate tried to create a tune, but Prince William felt that she failed miserably as he joked: “What’s that? It sounds like cat.” Later, he commented: “Please turn that off. It’s hurting my ears.”

More From Entertainment:

Priyanka Chopra Jonas achieves another milestone as she graces cover of Vogue Australia

Priyanka Chopra Jonas achieves another milestone as she graces cover of Vogue Australia
Game Of Thrones star Hannah Waddingham shares horrific details about axed scene with The Mountain

Game Of Thrones star Hannah Waddingham shares horrific details about axed scene with The Mountain
Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin attend Drake's BBMA after-party

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin attend Drake's BBMA after-party
Kim Kardashian amazes fans with new futuristic-inspired look

Kim Kardashian amazes fans with new futuristic-inspired look
Prince Harry recounts his ordeal for money?

Prince Harry recounts his ordeal for money?
Amy Adam to star in female version of 'The Wrestler', reveals Zack Snyder

Amy Adam to star in female version of 'The Wrestler', reveals Zack Snyder
Lindsay Lohan to return to acting with Netflix Christmas rom-com

Lindsay Lohan to return to acting with Netflix Christmas rom-com

Timothée Chalamet set to play young Willy Wonka

Timothée Chalamet set to play young Willy Wonka
BBC conducts internal probe following Princess Diana interview fiasco

BBC conducts internal probe following Princess Diana interview fiasco
Martin Bashir sets the record straight over ‘deceiving’ Princess Diana

Martin Bashir sets the record straight over ‘deceiving’ Princess Diana
Swizz Beatz pays touching tribute to late rapper DMX in 2021 BBMAs

Swizz Beatz pays touching tribute to late rapper DMX in 2021 BBMAs
Prince Charles ‘fuming’ over Martin Bashir’s comments of Diana

Prince Charles ‘fuming’ over Martin Bashir’s comments of Diana

Latest

view all