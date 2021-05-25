Kate Middleton attracts hilarious remarks from William as she becomes DJ to impress him

Kate Middleton and Prince William visited Scotland’s Violence Reduction Unit earlier this week as a part of their Royal duties, where the Duchess of Cambridge tried her hand at Djing to create a tune.

On their way to the unit, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stopped at the Heavy Sound CIC which has a bus equipped with music instruments. And Kate decided to give it a try!



Kate made a failed attempt to create a tune and sparked laughter from her hubby Prince William, responding: 'Please turn it off!’

Kate and William - who carried out their first engagement together in Scotland as part of their joint tour of the nation - shared snippets of their visit on Instagram, wherein the Duchess can be seen exploring how to DJ.







Kate tried to create a tune, but Prince William felt that she failed miserably as he joked: “What’s that? It sounds like cat.” Later, he commented: “Please turn that off. It’s hurting my ears.”