India reports lowest rise in daily coronavirus cases since April 14

In the last 24 hours, 95,735 new infections were detected, with 1,172 deaths accounting for the highest single-day mortality figures. Photo: Reuters/File

India on Tuesday posts 196,427 new coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours.



The country's overall caseload now stands at 26.95 million, while total fatalities are at 307,231.



India has been reeling with the worst coronavirus crisis since the past few deaths.

NEW DEHLI: India on Tuesday posted 196,427 new coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours, its lowest daily rise in infections since April 14, while deaths from COVID-19 rose by 3,511.



The country's overall caseload now stands at 26.95 million, while total fatalities are at 307,231, according to health ministry data.

Read more: India reports record daily jump of 95,735 coronavirus cases

India has been reeling with the worst coronavirus crisis since the past few weeks as it also grapples with oxygen shortages and flood devastation.

The Indian government is facing increased criticism over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic, with Prime Minister Modi and state authorities being blamed for not adequately planning for the ongoing second wave of coronavirus infections.



India has the second-highest tally of COVID-19 cases in the world and has been reporting around 250,000 infections and 4,000 deaths daily.