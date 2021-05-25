'Super Blood Moon': First lunar eclipse of 2021 to occur tomorrow

A supermoon occurs when a full or new moon coincides with the Moon's closest approach to the Earth. Photo: File

The first lunar eclipse of 2021 is going to occur during the early hours of Wednesday, May 26. This phenomenon is also called a "Blood Moon" as the moon appears slightly reddish-orange.



Sky gazers are prepping up for what is going to be an exciting watch as they will get to witness several spectacles in one go; a Supermoon, a lunar eclipse, and a blood moon, all rolled into one.

A Supermoon occurs when a full or new moon coincides with the Moon's closest approach to the Earth. Whereas, a lunar eclipse happens when the Earth's shadow covers all or part of the Moon. This can only happen during a full Moon.

According to scmp. com, a Super Blood Moon is the name given to the phenomenon when the moon is completely covered by the Earth's shadow. The moon darkens in colour but doesn't go completely black.

Instead, it takes on a red colour, which is why total lunar eclipses are sometimes called red or blood moons.

"It’s happened a few times this year already, but this “flower moon” will be the closest of the year. It will get to within ﻿357,311km of Earth just nine hours before the “blood moon”, or total lunar eclipse," read the publication.



During a lunar eclipse, the moon will appear red for 14 minutes. The eclipse will be visible till 6:05 pm but it will not be visible in Pakistan due to the daylight.