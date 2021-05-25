Can't connect right now! retry
world
Tuesday May 25 2021
By
Web Desk

'Super Blood Moon': First lunar eclipse of 2021 to occur tomorrow

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 25, 2021

A supermoon occurs when a full or new moon coincides with the Moon's closest approach to the Earth. Photo: File

The first lunar eclipse of 2021 is going to occur during the early hours of Wednesday, May 26. This phenomenon is also called a "Blood Moon" as the moon appears slightly reddish-orange.

Sky gazers are prepping up for what is going to be an exciting watch as they will get to witness several spectacles in one go; a Supermoon, a lunar eclipse, and a blood moon, all rolled into one.

A Supermoon occurs when a full or new moon coincides with the Moon's closest approach to the Earth. Whereas, a lunar eclipse happens when the Earth's shadow covers all or part of the Moon. This can only happen during a full Moon.

According to scmp. com, a Super Blood Moon is the name given to the phenomenon when the moon is completely covered by the Earth's shadow. The moon darkens in colour but doesn't go completely black. 

Read more: Will Pakistan see any solar, lunar eclipse in 2021?

Instead, it takes on a red colour, which is why total lunar eclipses are sometimes called red or blood moons.

"It’s happened a few times this year already, but this “flower moon” will be the closest of the year. It will get to within ﻿357,311km of Earth just nine hours before the “blood moon”, or total lunar eclipse," read the publication.

During a lunar eclipse, the moon will appear red for 14 minutes. The eclipse will be visible till 6:05 pm but it will not be visible in Pakistan due to the daylight.

More From World:

India reports lowest rise in daily coronavirus cases since April 14

India reports lowest rise in daily coronavirus cases since April 14
Biden hosts George Floyd's family on anniversary of brutal murder

Biden hosts George Floyd's family on anniversary of brutal murder
Couple rent plane for Covid lockdown-busting mid-air wedding

Couple rent plane for Covid lockdown-busting mid-air wedding
Indian police serve notice to Twitter MD

Indian police serve notice to Twitter MD
India begins evacuation of thousands ahead of cyclone

India begins evacuation of thousands ahead of cyclone
Fueling 'militaristic sentiment': Russia warns Turkey over ties with Ukraine

Fueling 'militaristic sentiment': Russia warns Turkey over ties with Ukraine
Rocket hits base in Iraq where US forces work

Rocket hits base in Iraq where US forces work

George Floyd’s family marches to mark first anniversary of his death

George Floyd’s family marches to mark first anniversary of his death
India's total deaths from coronavirus surpass 300,000 mark

India's total deaths from coronavirus surpass 300,000 mark
US agents asked Asif Hafeez for help

US agents asked Asif Hafeez for help
Trained on smelly socks, bio-detection dogs sniff out coronavirus

Trained on smelly socks, bio-detection dogs sniff out coronavirus
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reaffirms two-state support ahead of Mideast tour

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reaffirms two-state support ahead of Mideast tour

Latest

view all