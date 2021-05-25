WhatsApp releases special 'Laugh It Off!' sticker pack for users across the globe

The 'Laugh It Off!' sticker pack released by WhatsApp. Photo: WABetaInfo

WhatsApp's introduction of stickers has made conversations on the messaging app more hilarious for people.

And in that spirit, the Facebook-owned app has released a special "Laugh It Off!" for users across the globe.

A report published on the website WABetaInfo said that WhatsApp has already submitted the sticker pack in the Sticker Store for Android and iOS users.

"WhatsApp has rolled out this sticker pack some minutes ago for all versions on WhatsApp for Android and iOS, and it might take a while before appearing on your WhatsApp account," said the website that keeps a close eye on news related to WhatsApp.