Can't connect right now! retry
Sci-Tech
Tuesday May 25 2021
By
Web Desk

WhatsApp releases special 'Laugh It Off!' sticker pack for users across the globe

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 25, 2021

The 'Laugh It Off!' sticker pack released by WhatsApp. Photo: WABetaInfo

WhatsApp's introduction of stickers has made conversations on the messaging app more hilarious for people.

And in that spirit, the Facebook-owned app has released a special "Laugh It Off!" for users across the globe.

A report published on the website WABetaInfo said that WhatsApp has already submitted the sticker pack in the Sticker Store for Android and iOS users.

Read more: Dozens of Palestinian journalists blocked by WhatsApp

"WhatsApp has rolled out this sticker pack some minutes ago for all versions on WhatsApp for Android and iOS, and it might take a while before appearing on your WhatsApp account," said the website that keeps a close eye on news related to WhatsApp. 

More From Sci-Tech:

Judge offers tough questions as Epic-Apple trial draws to close

Judge offers tough questions as Epic-Apple trial draws to close
TikTok helping deaf Black Americans preserve their brand of sign language

TikTok helping deaf Black Americans preserve their brand of sign language
App Store would be ´toxic´ mess without control, Apple CEO says

App Store would be ´toxic´ mess without control, Apple CEO says
WhatsApp chat migration to different phone number in the works

WhatsApp chat migration to different phone number in the works
Here's how you can get Twitter's blue check mark after verification freeze

Here's how you can get Twitter's blue check mark after verification freeze
Russia to sell Soyuz space module

Russia to sell Soyuz space module
Bitcoin takes a hit after China introduces new crypto rules

Bitcoin takes a hit after China introduces new crypto rules
Longtime car fan Biden lives his electric dreams

Longtime car fan Biden lives his electric dreams
WhatsApp working on feature to make archive chats disappear: report

WhatsApp working on feature to make archive chats disappear: report
To promote tourism: K2 base camp gets high-speed internet connectivity

To promote tourism: K2 base camp gets high-speed internet connectivity
Darwin's Arch in Galapagos collapses due to 'erosion'

Darwin's Arch in Galapagos collapses due to 'erosion'
Pakistan has more than 181 million mobile subscribers: PTA

Pakistan has more than 181 million mobile subscribers: PTA

Latest

view all